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Interarch Building Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

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1,703.8
(-3.37%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 May 20266 May 2026
Interarch Building Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1 The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Audit Report for the said period; and 2. To consider and recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th May2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 13.05.2026) Corrigendum to Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 13th May2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2026)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202621 Jan 2026
Interarch Building Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for the Quarter ended 31st December2025 inter-alia To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31st 2025 as per Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Interarch Building Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation of our earlier intimation dated January 21, 2026, inter alia, regarding the consideration of the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, at the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Monday, February 02, 2026, we wish to inform that the Board will also consider a proposal for fund raising. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 28.01.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday 02nd February, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 02.02.2026)
Board Meeting6 Nov 202529 Oct 2025
Quarterly Results Interarch Building Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 29.10.2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 for the approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 06/11/2025)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202530 Jul 2025
Interarch Building Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2025 along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. Various matters including fixation of date of Annual General Meeting and other matters related to ensuing AGM. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 07.08.2025 for the un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2025 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2025) Announcement under Regulation 30 for Appointment of Additional (Independent) Director and Re-appointment of Managing Director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025)

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