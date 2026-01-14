|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2026
|6 May 2026
|Interarch Building Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1 The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Audit Report for the said period; and 2. To consider and recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th May2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 13.05.2026) Corrigendum to Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 13th May2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2026
|21 Jan 2026
|Interarch Building Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for the Quarter ended 31st December2025 inter-alia To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31st 2025 as per Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Interarch Building Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation of our earlier intimation dated January 21, 2026, inter alia, regarding the consideration of the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, at the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Monday, February 02, 2026, we wish to inform that the Board will also consider a proposal for fund raising. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 28.01.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday 02nd February, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 02.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2025
|29 Oct 2025
|Quarterly Results Interarch Building Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 29.10.2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 for the approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 06/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2025
|30 Jul 2025
|Interarch Building Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2025 along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. Various matters including fixation of date of Annual General Meeting and other matters related to ensuing AGM. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 07.08.2025 for the un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2025 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2025) Announcement under Regulation 30 for Appointment of Additional (Independent) Director and Re-appointment of Managing Director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025)
The order also includes an advance payment of 10 percent, which will be received along with the order confirmation.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, NLC India, etc.
The project, awarded by a domestic entity, is expected to be completed within six to eight months.
The landmark project involves the installation of a huge tyre manufacturing plant for a Gujarat-based firm, spanning a vast 3 million square feet of built-up space.
The IPO, which consisted of a fresh issuance worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 44.48 lakh shares, drew massive interest
Through the IPO, the company aims to raise ₹200 crore via a fresh issue and ₹400.29 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS)
Interarch Building Products' initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, August 19, and will close today, August 21.
Retail investors will receive 35% of the issue size, eligible institutional investors will receive 50%, and non-institutional investors will receive the remaining 15%.
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