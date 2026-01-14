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Interarch Building Solutions Ltd Corporate Actions

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1,703.8
(-3.37%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon

7 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2025

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6 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12.5

Record Date: 15 Sep, 2025

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Interarch Building Solutions Ltd: Related News

Interarch Building Solutions Wins ₹130 Crore Domestic Order for Steel Building Project

Interarch Building Solutions Wins ₹130 Crore Domestic Order for Steel Building Project

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The order also includes an advance payment of 10 percent, which will be received along with the order confirmation.

14 Jan 2026|12:29 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, NLC India, etc.

14 Jan 2026|08:13 AM
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Interarch Building Solutions Secures ₹90-Crore Order from Rungta Mines

Interarch Building Solutions Secures ₹90-Crore Order from Rungta Mines

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The project, awarded by a domestic entity, is expected to be completed within six to eight months.

26 Aug 2025|09:39 AM
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Interarch Bags India’s Largest-Ever PEB Order Worth ₹300 Crore

Interarch Bags India’s Largest-Ever PEB Order Worth ₹300 Crore

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The landmark project involves the installation of a huge tyre manufacturing plant for a Gujarat-based firm, spanning a vast 3 million square feet of built-up space.

21 Apr 2025|08:04 PM
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Interarch Buildings Shares Close at ₹1195

Interarch Buildings Shares Close at ₹1195

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The IPO, which consisted of a fresh issuance worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 44.48 lakh shares, drew massive interest

26 Aug 2024|03:54 PM
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Interarch IPO Debuts at 44% Premium

Interarch IPO Debuts at 44% Premium

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Through the IPO, the company aims to raise ₹200 crore via a fresh issue and ₹400.29 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS)

26 Aug 2024|09:49 AM
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Interarch Building Products IPO subscribed 93.00 times

Interarch Building Products IPO subscribed 93.00 times

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Interarch Building Products' initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, August 19, and will close today, August 21.

21 Aug 2024|04:09 PM
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Interarch Building Products IPO subscribed 7.89 times Day 2

Interarch Building Products IPO subscribed 7.89 times Day 2

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Retail investors will receive 35% of the issue size, eligible institutional investors will receive 50%, and non-institutional investors will receive the remaining 15%.

20 Aug 2024|03:25 PM
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