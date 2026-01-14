Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 07.08.2025 for the un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2025 and other matters. Notice of the 42nd AGM of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th September, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2025) Proceeding of 42nd Annual General Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (LODR),Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.09.2025)