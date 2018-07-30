International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Management Discussions

Industrial Overview

During the last year the Indian real estate sector continued to face a challenging environment. With an overall decline in volumes, pricing was a key issue in some geographies marked by over-supply and lack of sustained economic activity. In current year, the top priority for most realty companies will be to reduce debt, which could opportunities for buyers. The Real Estate Regulatory, which seeks to bring transparency, should encourage buyers. In India townships, housing, built-up infrastructure & industrial park projects have attracted foreign direct investment.

Review and Operations

During the year under review the Company has incurred loss of Rs.8.92 lacs during the year under review as against loss of Rs.7.20 lacs during the previous year.

Opportunity and threats

Your Company believes that there is great potential in the Indian real estate sector and that with economic stability, demand for residential as well as commercial segment would further strengthen. Therefore, to cater the burgeoning demand for quality real estate, your Company will focus on timely execution of projects, without compromising on quality and compliances.

The real estate business in India is impacted by, inter-alia, regulatory and monetary policies and investment outlook. The Companys operations and its ability for future development has to be viewed in light of the above and resultant factors such as the availability of real estate financing, uncertainty on monetary and fiscal policy actions, changes in Government regulations, foreign direct investments, approval processes, environment laws, actions of government land authorities and legal proceedings.

Internal Control System

Your company continues to place considerable emphasis and effort on the internal control systems. There is well-established internal control system with clearly laid down powers and responsibilities, wherever necessary, that can be exercised by various levels of the Management in the Company.

Cautionary Statement

Statement in the Management Discussions and Analysis Report describing the Company objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable security laws and regulation. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company operations include economic conditions affecting demands and supply and price conditions in domestic in which the Company operates. Changes in Government regulations, tax regimes economic developments within India and other incidental factors.