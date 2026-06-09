Jaihind Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.51
8.51
8.51
8.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.52
6.51
6.49
6.47
Net Worth
15.03
15.02
15
14.98
Minority Interest
Debt
1
0.94
0.89
0.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.03
15.96
15.89
15.79
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.03
15.96
15.78
15.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.41
9.31
9.11
8.92
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.53
7.53
7.53
7.48
Sundry Creditors
-0.85
-0.82
-0.81
-0.6
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
Cash
0
0.01
0.11
0.04
Total Assets
16.03
15.97
15.89
15.79
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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