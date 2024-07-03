Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTextiles
Open₹39.1
Prev. Close₹42.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.69
Day's High₹45.9
Day's Low₹38.35
52 Week's High₹67.6
52 Week's Low₹36.25
Book Value₹20.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.88
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.51
8.51
8.51
8.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.52
6.51
6.49
6.47
Net Worth
15.03
15.02
15
14.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.02
0.03
0.09
0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
-0.83
0.02
0.13
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-2.47
76.73
-15.52
-3.77
EBIT growth
-36.92
-64.38
-10.11
-5.38
Net profit growth
-11.92
-61.58
-12.41
1.56
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.95
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.95
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.5
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Deviben Dinesh Doshi
E D & Wholetime Director
Dinesh Jayntalal Doshi
Director
Paresh Sawani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipesh Bhupendra Sushania
Independent Non Exe. Director
Krishna Pramod Maheta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rinal Vijay Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRAMOD RAMSURAT YADAV
Flat No B-1 Neela Apartment,
Ground Flr SV Road Borivali-W,
Maharashtra - 400092
Tel: 91-22-28676010
Website: http://www.jaihindltd.co.in
Email: jaihindltd@yahoo.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Jaihind Synthetics Limited was originally incorporated on June 12, 1986 at Mumbai in Maharashtra. The Company made its maiden public issue in July 1993 and got equity shares listed at various stock ex...
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Reports by Jaihind Industries Ltd
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