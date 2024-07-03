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Jaihind Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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38.47
(-9.72%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.1
  • Day's High45.9
  • 52 Wk High67.6
  • Prev. Close42.61
  • Day's Low38.35
  • 52 Wk Low 36.25
  • Turnover (lac)2.69
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.26
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Jaihind Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹39.1

Prev. Close

₹42.61

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.69

Day's High

₹45.9

Day's Low

₹38.35

52 Week's High

₹67.6

52 Week's Low

₹36.25

Book Value

₹20.26

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.88

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Jaihind Industries Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2025

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22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Jaihind Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Jaihind Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:57 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Aug-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.10%

Non-Promoter- 99.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Jaihind Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.51

8.51

8.51

8.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.52

6.51

6.49

6.47

Net Worth

15.03

15.02

15

14.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.02

0.03

0.09

0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

-0.03

Working capital

-0.83

0.02

0.13

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-2.47

76.73

-15.52

-3.77

EBIT growth

-36.92

-64.38

-10.11

-5.38

Net profit growth

-11.92

-61.58

-12.41

1.56

View Ratios

No Record Found

Jaihind Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.95

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.95

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.5

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jaihind Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Deviben Dinesh Doshi

E D & Wholetime Director

Dinesh Jayntalal Doshi

Director

Paresh Sawani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipesh Bhupendra Sushania

Independent Non Exe. Director

Krishna Pramod Maheta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rinal Vijay Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRAMOD RAMSURAT YADAV

Registered Office

Flat No B-1 Neela Apartment,

Ground Flr SV Road Borivali-W,

Maharashtra - 400092

Tel: 91-22-28676010

Website: http://www.jaihindltd.co.in

Email: jaihindltd@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Jaihind Synthetics Limited was originally incorporated on June 12, 1986 at Mumbai in Maharashtra. The Company made its maiden public issue in July 1993 and got equity shares listed at various stock ex...
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Reports by Jaihind Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jaihind Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jaihind Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jaihind Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaihind Industries Ltd is ₹32.88 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jaihind Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jaihind Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.90 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jaihind Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaihind Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaihind Industries Ltd is ₹36.25 and ₹67.6 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Jaihind Industries Ltd?

Jaihind Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.98%, 3 Years at 24.36%, 1 Year at -22.72%, 6 Month at -17.68%, 3 Month at -22.13% and 1 Month at -7.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jaihind Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jaihind Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.90 %

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