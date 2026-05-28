Board Meeting 28 May 2026 22 May 2026

Jaihind Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2026. Consider and Approved Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Jaihind Synthetics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended December 31 2025 and Limited Review Reports . Considered & Approved the Un-audited Financial Statement and Accounts for the third quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026) We hereby clarify that the Board of Directors duly considered and approved the aforesaid financial results at the said meeting. However, due to an inadvertent clerical error, the timing of the meeting was incorrectly mentioned as 02:00 P.M. in the outcome submitted to the Exchange (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Jaihind Synthetics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Board Meeting Outcome for Approved Un-Audited Financial Results As Required Under Regulations 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2025, Together With The Limited Review Report Of The Statutory Auditor Of The Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2025)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2025 28 Aug 2025

The Board approved and adopted the Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Jaihind Synthetics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2025 Adoption of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 30 Jul 2025