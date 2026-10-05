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Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price Live

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185.6
(5.59%)
Oct 6, 2026|02:24:50 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open180
  • Day's High194
  • 52 Wk High187
  • Prev. Close175.78
  • Day's Low180
  • 52 Wk Low 154.1
  • Turnover (lac)69.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value0.5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)381.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹180

Prev. Close

₹175.78

Turnover(Lac.)

₹69.44

Day's High

₹194

Day's Low

₹180

52 Week's High

₹187

52 Week's Low

₹154.1

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹0.5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

381.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Oct, 2026|02:50 PM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

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Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

92.79

253.1498,895.3757.6810.681,224.2455.7

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

76.2

30.9820,992.5150.651.291,823.0410.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

207.13

22.3314,601.3116.270481.3731.97

Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd

HORIZONIND

47.75

014,019.5663.48042.0529.74

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

316.25

22.4913,483.38154.60286.1659.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Kamla Tower,

Uttar Pradesh - 208001

Tel: 91-512-2371478-81

Website: http://www.jaykayenterprises.com

Email: prabhat.mishra@jaykayenterprises.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup

Company FAQs

The Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹185.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹381.81 Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 176.90 as of 06 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹154.1 and ₹187 as of 06 Oct ‘26
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup

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