Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹180
Prev. Close₹175.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹69.44
Day's High₹194
Day's Low₹180
52 Week's High₹187
52 Week's Low₹154.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)381.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
92.79
|253.14
|98,895.37
|57.68
|10.68
|1,224.24
|55.7
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
76.2
|30.98
|20,992.5
|150.65
|1.29
|1,823.04
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
207.13
|22.33
|14,601.3
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd
HORIZONIND
47.75
|0
|14,019.56
|63.48
|0
|42.05
|29.74
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
316.25
|22.49
|13,483.38
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Kamla Tower,
Uttar Pradesh - 208001
Tel: 91-512-2371478-81
Website: http://www.jaykayenterprises.com
Email: prabhat.mishra@jaykayenterprises.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.