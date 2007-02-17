Jivial Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Feb-2022
Equity Capital
3.31
3.31
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.41
2.44
1.52
0.36
Net Worth
8.72
5.75
1.53
0.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0.38
0.43
0.18
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.1
6.18
1.71
0.53
Fixed Assets
1.72
1.1
0.1
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.43
4.26
1.46
0.46
Inventories
4.69
2.41
0.87
0.51
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.05
1.07
0.8
0.21
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.84
1.54
0.24
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.36
-0.05
-0.13
-0.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.79
-0.71
-0.32
-0.11
Cash
0.94
0.83
0.15
0.07
Total Assets
9.11
6.19
1.71
0.53
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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