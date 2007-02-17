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Jivial Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Feb-2022

Equity Capital

3.31

3.31

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.41

2.44

1.52

0.36

Net Worth

8.72

5.75

1.53

0.37

Minority Interest

Debt

0.38

0.43

0.18

0.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.1

6.18

1.71

0.53

Fixed Assets

1.72

1.1

0.1

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.43

4.26

1.46

0.46

Inventories

4.69

2.41

0.87

0.51

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.05

1.07

0.8

0.21

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.84

1.54

0.24

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.36

-0.05

-0.13

-0.18

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.79

-0.71

-0.32

-0.11

Cash

0.94

0.83

0.15

0.07

Total Assets

9.11

6.19

1.71

0.53

Jivial Industries Ltd : related Articles

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