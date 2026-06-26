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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Feb-2022
Equity Capital
3.31
3.31
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.41
2.44
1.52
0.36
Net Worth
8.72
5.75
1.53
0.37
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
518.1
|16.03
|2,18,913.78
|4,997
|1.93
|12,638
|53.19
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
952.7
|21.24
|2,14,093.27
|2,934
|0.52
|34,244
|341.49
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
273.4
|8.05
|1,06,910.01
|6,882
|12.43
|7,297
|199.59
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
332.2
|10.49
|61,012.91
|1,717.71
|3.16
|5,012.82
|119.03
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
491.35
|47.98
|47,514.73
|444.06
|0.58
|1,156.08
|34.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Anand Jitendrabhai Chovatiya
Executive Director
Sheetalben Anand Chovatiya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harsh Maheshbhai Varsani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yogeshbhai Kantilal Trivedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhavik Jamanbhai Gadhiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RITU GARG
Shade No.A1/5 Road C Aji Gidc,
Rajkot Ind Estate,
Gujarat - 360003
Tel: +91 84690 22953
Website: http://www.jivialrailings.com
Email: cs@jivialrailings.com
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Summary
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Reports by Jivial Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.