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Sector-
Open-
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Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,681
|37.47
|1,16,013.96
|965.17
|0.61
|9,839.66
|855.89
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
STLTECH
878.65
|102.95
|46,941.15
|319
|0
|1,399
|68.23
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
3,852
|35.15
|37,110.49
|262.45
|0.12
|3,776.42
|753.13
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
2,205.95
|41.02
|24,819.31
|203.1
|0.43
|3,168.2
|226.53
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
325.05
|108.19
|20,059.3
|57.09
|0
|707.31
|16.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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No.930 Jagudan Char Rasta,
Mehsana-Ahmedabad HiwayJagudan,
Gujarat - 382710
Tel: +91 96387 54022
Website: http://www.johnsoncables.com
Email: office@johnsoncables.com
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Summary
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Reports by Johnsoncab Electricals Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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