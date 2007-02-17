Juniper Green Energy Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
4,048
|41.45
|5,56,950.59
|4,455.26
|0.94
|36,024.07
|541.71
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
230
|59.9
|47,955.46
|212.27
|0.74
|6,648.4
|42.5
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
381.15
|60.12
|26,942.52
|121.7
|0.04
|2,266.28
|109.66
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
20.09
|21.37
|24,264.7
|269.53
|0.65
|1,230.26
|13.71
Cemindia Projects Ltd
CEMPRO
1,298.55
|37.54
|22,307.48
|137.55
|0.23
|2,654.13
|139.44
No Record Found
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