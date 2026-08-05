Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹261.8
Prev. Close₹259.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹18,578.18
Day's High₹264.36
Day's Low₹247
52 Week's High₹264.72
52 Week's Low₹232.11
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,237.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
488.99
488.99
175.91
5.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,938.97
2,854.11
1,531.53
762.63
Net Worth
3,427.96
3,343.1
1,707.44
767.72
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
718.93
508.68
391.55
331.31
170.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
718.93
508.68
391.55
331.31
170.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
86
61.1
32.9
31.18
18.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
4,056
|41.41
|5,56,537.83
|4,455.26
|0.94
|36,024.07
|541.71
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
233.38
|60.94
|48,789.47
|212.27
|0.73
|6,648.4
|42.5
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
368.6
|58.05
|26,016.51
|121.7
|0.05
|2,266.28
|109.66
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
19.68
|20.94
|23,769.5
|269.53
|0.66
|1,230.26
|13.71
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,317.2
|21.08
|22,480.5
|219.84
|0.84
|6,963.98
|481.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
1103A & 1103B 11th Flr,
Hemkunt Chamber 89 Nehru Place,
Delhi - 110019
Tel: +91 124 473 9600
Website: http://www.junipergreenenergy.com
Email: investors@junipergreenenergy.com
301 The Centrium,
3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),
Mumbai-400 070
Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Juniper Green Energy was originally incorporated as AT Capital Advisory India Private Limited as a private limited company, dated December 5, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to...
Read More
Reports by Juniper Green Energy Ltd
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