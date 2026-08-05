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Juniper Green Energy Ltd Share Price Live

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250.22
(-3.65%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open261.8
  • Day's High264.36
  • 52 Wk High264.72
  • Prev. Close259.71
  • Day's Low247
  • 52 Wk Low 232.11
  • Turnover (lac)18,578.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,237.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Juniper Green Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

₹261.8

Prev. Close

₹259.71

Turnover(Lac.)

₹18,578.18

Day's High

₹264.36

Day's Low

₹247

52 Week's High

₹264.72

52 Week's Low

₹232.11

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,237.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Juniper Green Energy Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Juniper Green Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Juniper Green Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:01 PM
Aug-2026Aug-2026Jul-2026Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1000.00%

Foreign: 100.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Juniper Green Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

488.99

488.99

175.91

5.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,938.97

2,854.11

1,531.53

762.63

Net Worth

3,427.96

3,343.1

1,707.44

767.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

718.93

508.68

391.55

331.31

170.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

718.93

508.68

391.55

331.31

170.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

86

61.1

32.9

31.18

18.64

Juniper Green Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

4,056

41.415,56,537.834,455.260.9436,024.07541.71

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

233.38

60.9448,789.47212.270.736,648.442.5

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

ACMESOLAR

368.6

58.0526,016.51121.70.052,266.28109.66

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

19.68

20.9423,769.5269.530.661,230.2613.71

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,317.2

21.0822,480.5219.840.846,963.98481.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Juniper Green Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

1103A & 1103B 11th Flr,

Hemkunt Chamber 89 Nehru Place,

Delhi - 110019

Tel: +91 124 473 9600

Website: http://www.junipergreenenergy.com

Email: investors@junipergreenenergy.com

Registrar Office

301 The Centrium,

3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),

Mumbai-400 070

Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Juniper Green Energy was originally incorporated as AT Capital Advisory India Private Limited as a private limited company, dated December 5, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to...
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Reports by Juniper Green Energy Ltd

Company FAQs

The Juniper Green Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹250.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Juniper Green Energy Ltd is ₹14237.48 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Juniper Green Energy Ltd is 0 and 2.83 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Juniper Green Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Juniper Green Energy Ltd is ₹232.11 and ₹264.72 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Juniper Green Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Juniper Green Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 85.94 %
Institutions - 6.84 %
Public - 7.22 %

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