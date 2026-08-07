To the Members of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited (the Holding Company) and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as the Group), as listed in Annexure A, which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a material accounting policy information and other explanatory information

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the subsidiaries, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Tnd AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the consolidated state of affairs of the Group, as at 31 March 2024, and their consolidated profit (including other comprehensive income), consolidated cash flows and the consolidated changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained together with the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in paragraph 11 of the Other Matters section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

4. The Holding Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, but ..does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conciusion thereon.

in connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

5. The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Holding Companys Board of Directors. The Holding Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance including other comprehensive income, consolidated changes in equity and consolidated cash flows of the Group in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance, with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Group and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

6. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for assessing the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

7. Those respective Board of Directors and those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the companies included in the Group.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

» identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and

obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resuiting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

r Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Holding Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in piace and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

e Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

e Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern, if we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern;

r Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation; and

« Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group, to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial statements of such entities included in the consolidated financial statements, of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities included in the consolidated financial statements, which have been audited by the other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Other Matters

11. We did not audit the financial statements of 30 subsidiaries, whose financial statements reflects total assets of Rs. 154,757.76 lakhs as at 31 March 2024, total revenues of Rs. 138.76 lakhs, and cash inflow (net) amounting to Rs. 779.57 lakhs for the year then ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements. These financial statements have been audited by other auditors whose report has been furnished to us by the management and our opinion on the consolidated financial statements in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this subsidiary, and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries, is based solely on the report of other auditors.

Our opinion above on the consolidated financial statements, and our report on other legal and regulatory requirements below, are not modified in respect of above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done by and the reports of the other auditors.

12. The consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2023 were audited by the predecessor auditor, S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, who have expressed an unmodified opinion on those consolidated financial statements vide their audit report dated 22 September 2023.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. Based on our audit and on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors referred to in paragraph 11 on separate financial statements of the subsidiaries, we report that the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act are not applicable to the Holding Company and its subsidiaries incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act since none of such companies is a public company as defined under section 2(71) of the Act as of 31 March 2024. Accordingly, reporting under section 197(16) is not applicable.

14. As required by clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act based on the consideration of the Order reports issued by us and by the respective other auditors as mentioned in paragraph 11 above, of companies included in the consolidated financial statements and covered under the Act, we report that there are no qualifications or adverse remarks reported in the respective Order reports of such companies.

15. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements and other financial information of the subsidiaries incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the reports of the other auditors, except for the matters stated in paragraph 15(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

c) The consolidated financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company and the reports of the statutory auditors of its subsidiary companies covered under the Act, none of the directors of the Group companies, are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith with respect to the consolidated financial statements are as stated in paragraph 15(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 15(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Holding Company, and its subsidiary companies covered under the Act, and the operating

effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and other financial information of the subsidiaries incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act:

i. There were no pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 which would impact the consolidated financial position of the Group;

ii. The Holding Company and its subsidiaries did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iil. Provision has been made in these consolidated financial statements, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts, as detailed in note 46 to the consolidated financial statements; and

iv. (a) The respective managements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies

incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries respectively that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 50(iv) to the consolidated financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Holding Company, or any such subsidiary companies (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The respective managements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies, incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries respectively that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 50(v) to the accompanying consolidated financial statements, no funds have been received by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Holding Company, or any such subsidiary companies shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed by us and that performed by the auditors of the subsidiaries, as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our or other auditors notice that has caused us or the other auditors to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Holding Company and its subsidiaries have not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024;

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Group, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, the audit trail feature was not enabled at database level for accounting software to log anydirect data changes, as described in note 49 to the consolidated financial statements. Further, during the course of audit, we or other auditors did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

List of subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements -

1. Nisagra Renewable Energy Private Limited

2. Juniper Green Sigma Private Limited

3. Juniper Green Three Private Limited

4. Juniper Green Field Private Limited

5. Juniper Green Gem Private Limited

6. Juniper Green Beam Private Limited

7. Juniper Green Stellar Private Limited

8. Juniper Green Cosmic Private Limited

9. Juniper Green Beta Private Limited

10. Juniper Green Transmission Private Limited

11. Juniper Green Kite Private Limited

12. Juniper Green Infinite Private Limited

13. Juniper Green Power Five Private Limited

14. Juniper Green Sigma Six Private Limited

15. Juniper Green India Eight Private Limited

16. Juniper Green Alpha Three Private Limited

17. Juniper Green Theta Five Private Limited

18. Juniper Green Gamma One Private Limited

19. Juniper Green Gamma Two Private Limited

20. Juniper Green Beta Six Private Limited

21. Juniper Green ETA Five Private Limited

22. Juniper Green Ray Two Private Limited

23. Juniper Green Beam Eight Private Limited

24. Juniper Green Beam Six Private Limited

25. Juniper Green Spark Four Private Limited

26. Juniper Green Light Ten Private Limited

27. Juniper Green Ray One Private Limited

28. Juniper Green India Alpha Private Limited

29. Juniper Green Spark Ten Private Limited

30. Juniper Green Light Four Private Limited

31. Juniper Green India Six Private Limited

32. Juniper Green Sigma Eight Private Limited

33. Orange Gadag Wind Power Private Limited

34. Juniper Nirjara Energy Private Limited {w.e.f 23 June 2023)

independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited (the Holding Company) and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together fgfgrrgcj to as the Group) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies covered under the Act, as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The respective Board of Directors of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies covered under the Act, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. The audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of 24 subsidiary companies which are companies covered under the Act, and reporting under Section 143(3)(i) is exempted vide MCA notification no. G.S.R. 583(E) dated 13 June 2017 read with corrigendum dated 14 July 2017. Consequently, our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies, as aforesaid, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note 1 ) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5 We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their report referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies as aforesaid.

Meaning of Interna! Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and

procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the subsidiary companies, the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies covered under the Act, have in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance note issued by the ICAI.

Other Matter

9 We did not audit the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements insofar as it relates to 6 subsidiary companies, which are companies covered under the Act, whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 146,853.70 lakhs and net assets of Rs. 26,650.83 lakhs as at 31 March 2024 total revenues of Rs 138.76 lakhs and net cash inflows amounting to Rs. 810.68 lakhs for the year ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements. The internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in so far as it relates to such subsidiary companies, have been audited by other auditors whose report has been furnished to us by the management and our report on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements for the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies, as aforesaid, under Section 143(3)(i) 0 f the Act in so far as it relates to such subsidiary companies is based solely on the report of the auditors of such companies. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter with respect to our reliance on the work done by and on the reports of the other auditors.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firm\u2019s Registration No.: 001G76N/N500013

Deepal Mittal Partner Membership No.: 503843 UDIN: 24503843BKFASO9426