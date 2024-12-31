iifl-logo-icon 1
K E C International Ltd Results

949.9
(-0.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

K E C Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

K E C Intl.: Related News

KEC International Shares Soar After ₹125 Crore Cables Business Transfer Deal

KEC International Shares Soar After ₹125 Crore Cables Business Transfer Deal

31 Dec 2024|01:22 AM

The company has executed the agreement with its subsidiary KEC Asian Cables Ltd (KACL) for slump sale of cables business, which is at a value of ₹125 crore.

KEC International plans to challenge Bangladesh VAT tribunal’s decision

KEC International plans to challenge Bangladesh VAT tribunal’s decision

3 Dec 2024|08:02 AM

The decision, dated April 29, 2024, addresses alleged irregularities in financials and VAT reports for the period July 2019–June 2022.

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

KEC Strengthens Global Presence with ₹1,040 Crore T&D Orders

KEC Strengthens Global Presence with ₹1,040 Crore T&D Orders

30 Nov 2024|09:29 PM

The orders comprise the supply of towers, hardware, and poles to customers in the Americas and construction of 220 kV transmission lines in the CIS region.

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

KEC International gets new orders worth ₹1,114 Crore

KEC International gets new orders worth ₹1,114 Crore

26 Nov 2024|03:27 PM

The civil division received contracts in India's industrial sector. In the railways sector, the company received a contract for OHE work.

KEC International's Q2 net profit zooms ~53% to ₹85 Crore

KEC International's Q2 net profit zooms ~53% to ₹85 Crore

5 Nov 2024|09:15 AM

EBITDA increased by 16.7% to ₹320.2 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹274.4 Crore in the same period last year.

KEC International bags multiple orders worth ₹1,142 Crore

KEC International bags multiple orders worth ₹1,142 Crore

24 Oct 2024|02:42 PM

On September 26, the business announced the issuance of 91,11,630 equity shares with a face value of ₹2, raising ₹870.16 Crore via a QIP.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

KEC International secures orders worth ₹1,423 Crore in Saudi Arabia

KEC International secures orders worth ₹1,423 Crore in Saudi Arabia

6 Sep 2024|03:34 PM

Company’s year-to-date order intake exceeds ₹11,300 Crore, representing a 75% increase over the previous year.

