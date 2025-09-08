AGM 30/09/2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08.09.2025 to consider and approve date and time for 31st Annual General Meeting and other matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) Detail of Voting results at the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)