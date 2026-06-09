Kalind Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
31,533.4
|65.53
|35,538.14
|215.34
|1.6
|1,399.24
|1,568.89
Nava Ltd
NAVA
586.4
|29.06
|16,595.2
|478.09
|0.94
|559.32
|151.48
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
999.4
|18.19
|15,584.87
|370.99
|1.13
|3,015.54
|494.15
Indiabulls Limited
IBULLSLTD
23.3
|0
|5,415.81
|63.53
|0
|72.56
|27.38
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
236.05
|15.75
|3,524.97
|58.77
|4.66
|3,560.4
|62.39
No Record Found
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