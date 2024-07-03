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SectorDiversified
Open₹97.1
Prev. Close₹96.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.93
Day's High₹97.1
Day's Low₹94.53
52 Week's High₹106
52 Week's Low₹9.11
Book Value₹17.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,164.29
P/E42.97
EPS2.24
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.36
3.53
3.1
2.92
Net Worth
6.36
6.53
6.1
5.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.49
-0.11
0.48
-2.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
79.85
0
1.22
3.44
1.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.85
0
1.22
3.44
1.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.98
0.52
0.49
0.26
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
31,533.4
|65.53
|35,538.14
|215.34
|1.6
|1,399.24
|1,568.89
Nava Ltd
NAVA
586.4
|29.06
|16,595.2
|478.09
|0.94
|559.32
|151.48
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
999.4
|18.19
|15,584.87
|370.99
|1.13
|3,015.54
|494.15
Indiabulls Limited
IBULLSLTD
23.3
|0
|5,415.81
|63.53
|0
|72.56
|27.38
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
236.05
|15.75
|3,524.97
|58.77
|4.66
|3,560.4
|62.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Yagnik Tank
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Becharbhai Jasani
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
Ayush Dharmendrabhai Jasani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanam Kashinath
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mr Anand Bhagwan Soman
Independent Non Exe. Director
ejalben Subhashkumar Donga
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gaurav Luthra
Non Executive Director
Ketanaben Dharmendrabhai Jasani
Additional Director
Payal Bafna
4th Flr Office No 404 White,
Pearls Pal Gam,
Gujarat - 395009
Tel: -
Website: http://www.arunis.co
Email: corporate@arunis.co
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Arunis Abode Limited, incorporated in October, 1994, has been promoted by first generation entrepreneurs in 1995, Since its inception till November 2020, the Company was engaged in business of financi...
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Reports by Kalind Ltd
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