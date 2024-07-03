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Kalind Ltd Share Price Live

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95.52
(-0.76%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:55:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open97.1
  • Day's High97.1
  • 52 Wk High106
  • Prev. Close96.25
  • Day's Low94.53
  • 52 Wk Low 9.11
  • Turnover (lac)33.93
  • P/E42.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.47
  • EPS2.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,164.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kalind Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

₹97.1

Prev. Close

₹96.25

Turnover(Lac.)

₹33.93

Day's High

₹97.1

Day's Low

₹94.53

52 Week's High

₹106

52 Week's Low

₹9.11

Book Value

₹17.47

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,164.29

P/E

42.97

EPS

2.24

Divi. Yield

0

Kalind Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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29 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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8 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 14 Aug, 2025

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28 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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23 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

Rights

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Kalind Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Kalind Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:37 AM
Mar-2026Feb-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.72%

Institutions: 0.71%

Non-Institutions: 85.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Kalind Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.36

3.53

3.1

2.92

Net Worth

6.36

6.53

6.1

5.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.49

-0.11

0.48

-2.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

79.85

0

1.22

3.44

1.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.85

0

1.22

3.44

1.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.98

0.52

0.49

0.26

0.27

Kalind Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

31,533.4

65.5335,538.14215.341.61,399.241,568.89

Nava Ltd

NAVA

586.4

29.0616,595.2478.090.94559.32151.48

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

999.4

18.1915,584.87370.991.133,015.54494.15

Indiabulls Limited

IBULLSLTD

23.3

05,415.8163.53072.5627.38

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

236.05

15.753,524.9758.774.663,560.462.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kalind Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Yagnik Tank

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Becharbhai Jasani

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

Ayush Dharmendrabhai Jasani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanam Kashinath

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mr Anand Bhagwan Soman

Independent Non Exe. Director

ejalben Subhashkumar Donga

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gaurav Luthra

Non Executive Director

Ketanaben Dharmendrabhai Jasani

Additional Director

Payal Bafna

Registered Office

4th Flr Office No 404 White,

Pearls Pal Gam,

Gujarat - 395009

Tel: -

Website: http://www.arunis.co

Email: corporate@arunis.co

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Arunis Abode Limited, incorporated in October, 1994, has been promoted by first generation entrepreneurs in 1995, Since its inception till November 2020, the Company was engaged in business of financi...
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Reports by Kalind Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kalind Ltd share price today?

The Kalind Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalind Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalind Ltd is ₹1164.29 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalind Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalind Ltd is 42.97 and 5.51 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalind Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalind Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalind Ltd is ₹9.11 and ₹106 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Kalind Ltd?

Kalind Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 145.93%, 3 Years at 361.38%, 1 Year at 956.53%, 6 Month at 32.19%, 3 Month at 13.76% and 1 Month at 3.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalind Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalind Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.96 %
Institutions - 0.71 %
Public - 85.33 %

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