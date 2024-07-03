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Kalind Ltd Company Summary

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96.25
(-3.49%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Kalind Ltd Summary

Arunis Abode Limited, incorporated in October, 1994, has been promoted by first generation entrepreneurs in 1995, Since its inception till November 2020, the Company was engaged in business of financial brokerage and was known as M. B. Parikh Finstocks Ltd..

The Management of the Company has changed its main object to undertake Real Estate Business and dealing in commodities as per Resolution dated 27th May, 2020. Earlier, the Company was engaged in business of Stock and Securities Trading and Investment. After the change in the Promoters in year 2020, the Company now got engaged into real estate activities and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to Change of Name of the Company was issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 09 September, 2020.

The Company is a Public Limited BSE Listed Company having 3400 shareholders in business in Financial Products and Services, since 1995 with a main thrust on Financial Broking, Securities Services and Allied Financial Services. The Company holds membership of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) & Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). In 2021-22, the Company entered into Memorandum of Understanding with Dwarka Co-Operative Housing Society Limited, a Society registered under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960 to re-develop the said Society.

It incorporated Arunis Edifice Private Limited as wholly owned subsidiary on June 2, 2021. As on 31st March 2024, Arunis Edifice Private Limited is an Associate Company and Arunis Realties Private Limited is a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.Post takeover of the Company by new management and new promoters, the Company has focused its operations into the leasing and renting of heavy earth-moving equipment as well as civil works. These strategic transitions have enabled the Company to adapt to evolving market opportunities and expand its business portfolio.

During the year 2024-25, the Company was engaged in the field of real estate activities. These include acquiring, developing, and managing properties such as townships, housing and commercial premises, hotels, resorts, hospitals, educational institutions, and recreational facilities.
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