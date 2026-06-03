Board Meeting 3 Jun 2026 29 May 2026

Kalind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve issue of Bonus shares in accordance with the applicable provisions subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 3rd June, 2026 1. Sub-division of equity shares from face value of ?10/- each to face value of 2/- each: Sub-division of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) equity share having face value of ?10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up, be sub-divided into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of ?2/- (Rupee Two Only) each fully paid-up held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date, to be determined later. Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2: Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e., 1 (One) bonus equity shares of ?2/- each for every 2 (Two) equity share of ?2/- each fully paid-up held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date, to be determined later. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.06.2026).

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2026 21 Apr 2026

Kalind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2026. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27 April, 2026 - Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on :27.04.2026). With reference to Board Meeting dated 27.04.2026, Submission of statement on Impact of Audit Qualification for Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :07.05.2026) Revised outcome of the Board Meeting Dated 27.04.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2026 6 Apr 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 06 April, 2026 to Appoint Independent Director, Reconstitution of Committees, Inclusion of New Objects in Main Object, Amendment in MOA & AOA subject to members approval wherever required and Approval of request under Regulation 31A. All details mentioned in attached Outcome.

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2026 28 Feb 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28.02.2026

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 is scheduled to be held on Thursday 12th February 2026 inter-alia to: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2025 along with Limited Review report thereon; 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2026 7 Jan 2026

Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Fixing of Issue Price Record Date etc. and decide various other matters in connection with the aforesaid Rights Issue. Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Fixing of Issue Price, Record Date etc. and decide various other matters in connection with the aforesaid Rights Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.01.2026) Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Fixing of Issue Price, Record Date etc. and decide various other matters in connection with the aforesaid Rights Issue. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.01.2026) Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Fixing of Issue Price, Record Date etc. and decide various other matters in connection with the aforesaid Rights Issue. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.01.2026) Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 23.01.2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 23.01.2026)

Board Meeting 27 Dec 2025 23 Dec 2025

Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Raising of Funds Split and any other item with the approval of chairman of the meeting. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27.12.2025 have approved the Fund Raising by way of Rights Issue for an amount not exceeding Rs. 121 Crore. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.12.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Dec 2025 10 Dec 2025

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To re-consider and approve the proposal of preferential issue of equity shares and warrants of the Company; 2. To re-consider and approve the proposal of acquisition of majority stakes in DBJ Multi Services Private Limited; 3. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/12/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.12.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2025 2 Dec 2025

Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the proposal of preferential issue of equity shares and warrants of the Company; Outcome of Board meeting to consider preferential issue of shares and warrants and other matters as mentioned. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.12.2025) Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the proposal of preferential issue of equity shares and warrants of the Company; 2. To consider and approve the proposal of acquisition of majority stakes in DBJ Multi Services Private Limited; 3. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. To consider and approve the proposal of acquisition of majority stakes in DBJ Multi Services Private Limited Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 02.12.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting scheduled to be held on Friday 14th November 2025 to consider and approve: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025; 2. Preferential issue of shares or securities of the Company; 3. terms and conditions as to acquisition of majority stake n DBJ Multi Services Private Limited; 4. Any other matter with permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting of Board of Directors held on 14th November, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2025 31 Oct 2025

Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval Of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 Update on the Board meeting for postponement of Agenda Item for consideration of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e 06th November, 2025 pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.11.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2025 10 Oct 2025

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To consider and approve appointment of Mr. Ayush Jasani as Managing Director of the Company; 2. To consider and approve the proposal of preferential issue of equity shares or securities of the Company; 3. To consider and approve the proposal of acquisition of majority stakes in DBJ Multi Services Private Limited; 4. To consider the alteration of Main Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company so as to include activities pertaining to software development and provision of Software related services; 5. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider for the proposed Preferential Issue of Equity Shares of the Company, appointment of Managing Director, etc. and the matters incidental to it. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 18/10/2025)

Board Meeting 8 Sep 2025 2 Sep 2025

A.G.M. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08.09.2025 to consider and approve date and time for 31st Annual General Meeting and other matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2025 16 Aug 2025

Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In furtherance to the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors dated 25th July 2025 Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 20 2025 to consider discuss and decide various matters in connection with the aforesaid Rights Issue. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, 20th August, 2025 Rights Entitlement Ratio: 16 (Sixteen) Rights Equity Shares for every 1 (One) Fully Paid Equity Share held by eligible shareholders as on the Record Date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025

Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 and declaration of Interim Dividend Outcome of the Board meeting held on 08.08.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08.08.2025)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2025 22 Jul 2025

Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday 25th July 2025 to inter-alia consider and approve proposal for raising funds by way of Right Issue of equity shares. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Arunis Abode Limited at its meeting held today viz. Friday, 25 July 2025, has inter-alia, approved fund raising by way of offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each for an amount not exceeding Rs. 6048 lakhs by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be determined and notified subsequently). The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, 25 July, 2025 has approved fund raising by way of right issue for an amount not exceeding Rs. 6048 lakhs. Detail disclosure is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2025)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2025 19 Jul 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.07.2025 to consider appointment and Resignation of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 7 Jul 2025 28 Jun 2025