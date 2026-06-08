Kalind Ltd Management Discussions

Before mulling on Management Discussion and Analysis part, your Board of Directors would like to brief you about the recent takeover of the Company by new promoters and management of the Company. Pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement dated 2nd December, 2024, executed between Mr. Deniis Desai (hereinafter referred to as "Seller" or "Existing Promoter") and Mr. Ayush Dharmendrabhai Jasani, Mr. Dharmendrabhai Becharbhai Jasani and Mr. Yagnik B. Tank (collectively referred to as "Acquirers" or "New Promoters") the Previous Promoters of the Company have transferred 21,05,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/ each of Arunis Abode Limited to Acquirers. Further pursuant to the said acquisition the Open Offer under SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 was given to the public shareholders of the Company.

The new management and promoters of the Company, having rich experience in the business of earth moving equipment, have added the new line of business in to the Company i.e. of renting and dealing of earth moving equipment. The requisite approval of Shareholders of the Company was sought by way of Postal Ballot and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat has issued the Certificate of Registration of Special Resolution altering the Main Objects of the Company, in this regard. Accordingly the new management of the Company will be focusing more on the business of earth moving equipment, rather than the earlier business of construction and development of the Company.

Your Board of Directors of the Company would like to bring to your notice that even though the Company is currently carrying on the business of earth moving equipment, the financial results of 31st March, 2025 reflects the business income earned by carrying on the activities of Construction and Development, which were carried on by the previous management of the Company. Whereas considering the fact that the business of construction and development is no longer carried on by new management, its prudent that Management Discussion and Analysis Report should be focused more on the business of earth moving equipment.

1. Industry Structure and Developments:

The Indian construction and infrastructure industry continues to be a key driver of the countrys economic development. The Governments focus on infrastructure development, including roads, smart cities, metro rail, ports, and housing projects, has led to increased demand for earthmoving equipment.

In this context, the earthmoving equipment rental industry has grown significantly due to high equipment acquisition costs, maintenance burdens, and projectbased shortterm demand. Renting equipment allows construction and mining companies to remain assetlight and agile.

The increased emphasis on infrastructure projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and public private partnership (PPP) models has provided a strong boost to the equipment rental market.

In summary the Indian earthmoving equipment market is set for robust growth in 202526, driven by strong infrastructure investments and government policy support, despite a recent slowdown in 202425 caused by election delays.

2. Company Overview:

The Company is engaged in the business of renting earthmoving equipment such as excavators, backhoe loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, wheel loaders, and dumpers across various sectors including construction, mining, irrigation, roads, and urban infrastructure.

The Company operates with a diversified fleet of modern equipment, supported by trained operators and a dedicated maintenance team, ensuring optimal uptime for its clients.

3. Opportunities and Threats:

Opportunities:

Government investment in infrastructure (?111 lakh crore under NIP till 2025).

Increasing preference for rental over ownership due to financial flexibility.

Growth in sectors like mining, roads, urban development, and smart cities.

Emergence of digital platforms for equipment rental logistics and tracking.

Threats:

Cyclical nature of the construction industry.

Delayed payments from government contractors impacting cash flows.

Rising fuel and maintenance costs.

Technological obsolescence of older machinery.

4. Financial Performance Highlights:

Considering the fact that the Company has recently been taken over by the new management and recently commenced its renting of earth moving equipment business, the financial performance of previous years are not available for comparison purpose. Whereas the Board hereinafter produce the quarterly results for quarter ended 30th June, 2025 for ready reference of all the shareholders and stakeholders.

Particulars Quarter Ended 30th June, 2025 Revenue from Operations Rs.141.52 Lacs EBITDA Rs.78.95 Lacs Profit Before Tax Rs.62.57 Lacs Net Profit Rs.53.24 Lacs