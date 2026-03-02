The EGM will be held on Friday, 27th March, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with applicable MCA circulars, SEBI circulars and other relevant circulars issued by the authorities; Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 27th March 2026 as per details mentioned in atatched Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.03.2026) Outcome and Proceedings of EGM held on Friday, March 27, 2026 and Scrutinizers Report on Evoting. Scrutinizers Report of the EGM held on Friday, March 27, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.03.2026)