139:100 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ARUNIS ABODE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ARUNIS ABODE LIMITED (526935) RECORD DATE 30.01.2026 PURPOSE Issue of 139 (ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-NINE) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.7/- per share on Rights Basis for every 100 (HUNDRED) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 30/01/2026 DR-809/2025-2026 * Note: Issue Price of Rs.17/- per share is payable on Applicaton. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.01.2026)