Independent Auditors Report

To the Members of

Kanohar Electricals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Kanohar Electricals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statements") which includes Joint Operation of Kanohar-BCPL JV accounted on proportionate basis.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements of the Joint Operations referred to in the Other Matter section below, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, made thereunder, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Fmancial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (,,ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditor in terms of their report referred to in the Other Matters below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in Companys annual report particularly with respect to the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant Rules, as amended, as applicable. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs. we exercise professional largament and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of material accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and. based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company and its Joint Operation to express an opinion on the Financial Statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of the company of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entity or busmess activity included in the Financial Statements, which have been audited by the other auditor, such other auditor remains responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opmion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bearp^ou^ipdependence. and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statement/information of a Joint Operation included in the financial statement of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025, whose financial statement /information reflect total assets Rs. 1,479.94 lakhs as at March 31, 2025, total revenue of Nil and total net loss after tax of Rs. 0.01 Lakh for the year ended March 31. 2025, as considered in the financial statement of the company related to our share which has been audited by other auditor.

The auditors report on the financial statement for this joint operation have been furnished to us by the management and our opinion on the financial statement of the company in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operation is based solely on the report of such auditor and the procedure performed by us as stated in paragraph above.

The auditors report on the financial statement for this joint operation have been furnished to us by the management and our opinion on the standalone financial statement in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operation is based solely on the report of such auditor and the procedure performed by us as stated in paragraph above.

Our opinion on the financial statement of the company as mentioned above and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below are not modified in respect of the above matter with respect to our reliance on the report of the other auditor.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order. 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit as referred to in Other Matters section above, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid financial statement.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flow and statement of change in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as^-director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘‘Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Financial Statements.

(g) In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the information given to us, the managerial remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements (Refer Note No. 34 to the Financial Statements).

ii. The Company has long - term contracts for which there were no material foreseeable losses as at March 31. 2025. Further, the company did not have any long-term derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There was no amount, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company Financial Statements.

iv. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No Dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company Financial Statements.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The Audit trail feature has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for records retention.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Company

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 022150N

Naveen Aggarwal

Partner

Membership No. 094380

UDIN: 25094380BMKXJI3823

Place: New Delhi

Date: August 14, 2025

Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Kanohar Electricals Limited for the year ended 31#t March, 2025

The Annexure as referred in paragraph (1) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Kanohar Electricals Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, we report that:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible assets:

a) (A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year, based on the phased programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. There have been no discrepancies, noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the Financial Statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31. 2025. for holding any benami property under The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals and the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us. the value of the discrepancies noticed on physical verification by management did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The returns/statement filed at end of the quarter with banks are in agreement with books of accounts of company except the instances disclosed in note no. 43 of Financial Statements

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us. during the year, the Company have not provided guarantee and made investments Financial Statements. However, it has not provided loans and advances in nature of loan secured or unsecured, security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to clause 3 (iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Act are applicable on the Company, however, during the year, no such transactions have been entered by the Company with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security provided.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any deposits are outstanding during the year. There are no deemed deposits under the provisions of Act. and rules thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government of India for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section 1 of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the manufacture of electrical transformer and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records and accounts have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of such records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion:

a) the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Sales Tax. Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess. Professional tax. and other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities except few instances of delays in deposition of TDS & advance tax. Further, there were no undisputed amounts outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) there are no statutory dues referred to in clause 3 (vii) (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for the following:

(Rs. In Lakhs) Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount of Dispute* Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Goods & Services Act, 2017 SGST & CGST Act 2017 as applicable 21.76 FY 2020-21 Commissioner Appeal (Karnataka) Goods & Services Act, 2017 SGST & CGST Act 2017 as applicable 8.78 FY 2019-20 Commissioner Appeal (Odisha) Goods & Services Act, 2017 SGST & CGST Act 2017 as applicable 0.20 FY 2019-20 Commissioner Appeal (Uttar Pradesh) UP Trade Tax Act UP Trade Tax Act 4.08 FY 2016-17 High Court Allahabad Bihar Value Added Tax 2005 Bihar Vat Act 8.57 FY 2015-16 Appellate-Tribunal (Bihar)

*The amount mentioned above excludes amount deposited under protest.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act. 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, provisions of under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Based on the information and explanations obtained by us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, funds raised on a short- term basis have not been used during the year for longterm purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company is not having subsidiary, associate or iomt-venture. Accordingly.

provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company is not having associate or joint venture. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xi)(a) of the order is not applicable

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have been informed that no whistle blower complaint has been received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) The company is not Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii)(c) of Para 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, the company is in compliance with section 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the note no 40 of Financial Statements as required by the applicable Ind AS. however the company is not in compliance with the Section 177 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of our report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-LA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions. 2016). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the previous statutory auditors of the company tendered their resignation during the year, resulting in a casual vacancy. We have obtained a no objection certificate from the previous statutory auditors, and we have not been informed of any issues, objections, or concerns raised by them.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, there is no " other than ongoing project in the company requiring transfer of unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act. accordingly, this clause is. aot applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has transferred unspent amount under sub section (5) of section 135 of the Act in respect of ongoing project to a special account in compliance with sub section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company does not have any subsidiary or the joint venture. Accordingly, the clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Company

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 022150N

Naveen Aggarwal

Partner

Membership No. 094380

UDIN: 25094380BMKXJI3823

Place: New Delhi

Date: August 14, 2025

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Kanohar Electricals Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Our reporting on the internal financial control with reference to financial statement is not applicable in respect of joint operation incorporated in India on which internal financial control is not applicable.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements reporting of Kanohar Electricals limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls with reference to financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls sysi&raynth reference to financial statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statement

A Company s internal financial control with reference to financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, based on records the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statement were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control with reference to financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statement issued by the ICAI.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Company

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 022150N

Naveen Aggarwal

Partner

Membership No. 094380

UDIN: 25094380BMKXJI3823

Place: New Delhi

Date: August 14, 2025.