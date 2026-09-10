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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
14.89
4.02
4.02
4.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
357.95
239.12
174.11
167.5
Net Worth
372.84
243.14
178.13
171.51
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
7,393.3
|101.65
|1,56,670.22
|362.3
|0.53
|3,521.03
|440.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
433.3
|62.53
|1,50,877.81
|381.91
|0.32
|7,697.72
|76.15
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
927
|102.89
|1,46,044.22
|363.59
|0.14
|3,061.37
|52.15
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
31,580
|118.17
|1,40,759.53
|294.15
|0.03
|2,441.42
|1,161.24
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,947.5
|109.68
|1,40,578.57
|2,122.2
|0.46
|4,195.1
|379.8
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
DINESH SINGHAL
Whole-time Director
Adesh singhal
Whole-time Director
VIVEK SINGHAL
Whole-time Director
ABHISHEK SINGHAL
Independent Director
Sangeeta Khorana
Independent Director
Anil Bhardwaj
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Goel
Independent Director
Ram Kumar Chugh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha
Rithani Delhi Road,
Uttar Pradesh - 250103
Tel: +91 121-3500 801-05
Website: http://www.kanohar.com
Email: compliance@Kanohar.com
Rithani,
Delhi Road,
Meerut - 250 103
Tel: +91-121-2441706-09
Website: www.kanohar.com
Email: sales@kanohar.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Kanohar Electricals Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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