Directors Report

Brief biographies of our Directors

Dinesh Singhal is the Chairman and Managing Director of our Company. He is one of our Promoters and has been associated with our Company since 1976. He holds a bachelors degree in industrial engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (formerly known as University of Roorkee).

He has over 40 years of experience in the transformer manufacturing industry. He was previously associated with the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises as president and the Indian Industries Association as president. He is currently associated with Kanohar Lal Trust Society, a non-profit organisation supporting education for girls, as president, is an independent director on the board of Shivalik Small Finance Bank Limited and a director on the board of Forum of Aided Colleges for Higher Education.

Adesh Singhal is the Whole-time Director of our Company. He is one of our Promoters and has been associated with our Company since 1981. He holds a bachelors degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (formerly known as University of Roorkee). He has over 40 years of experience in the transformer manufacturing industry. He leads our Companys engineering and quality assurance functions. He is currently associated with non-profit organisations such as Kanohar Lal Trust Society as a member of the trust and Meerut Children Welfare Trust as a board member of the trust.

Vivek Singhal is the Whole-time Director of our Company. He is one of our Promoters and has been associated with our Company since 2000. He holds a bachelors degree of technology in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He has over 25 years of experience in marketing, business development, and strategy, driving our Companys pan-India expansion and diversification into EPC substations and transmission lines.

Abhishek Singhal is the Whole-time Director of our Company. He is one of our Promoters and has been associated with our Company since 2002. He holds a bachelors degree of technology in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. He has over 23 years of experience in design, technology development, and systems integration. He leads our Companys design and development activities, along with overseeing our Companys enterprise resource planning, computer aided engineering deployment, and IT infrastructure.

Sangeeta Khorana is an Independent Director of our Company. She holds a provisional bachelors degree in economics from Ranchi University and a masters degree of arts in economics from University of Allahabad, a masters degree in international law and economics from the World Trade Institute and a doctorate in economics from University of St. Gallen. She has over 10 years of professional experience. She is currently associated with Satin Creditcare Network Limited and World Commerce and Contracting (WorldCC) Foundation as a director and Aston University as a professor of international trade policy, and was previously associated with Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade as a trustee director.

Anil Bhardwaj is an Independent Director of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in science from Kurukshetra University, Haryana and a masters degree in business administration (international business) from Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences. He has over 29 years of experience in MSME policy and industrial and trade promotion. He is currently associated with Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises as secretary general.

Ashok Kumar Goel is an Independent Director of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (formerly known as University of Roorkee). He has over 27 years of experience in the business of manufacturing and sale of scientific and electrical instrumentation. He is currently self-employed providing consultancy services through ANG Consultants. He was previously associated with M/s Digitech as partner.

Ram Kumar Chugh is an Independent Director of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in science (electrical engineering) from University of Delhi and has also completed a management education programme from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and an advanced management course conducted by Siemens Limited. He has over 43 years of professional experience. He is currently associated with Omax Autos Limited as an independent director and is self-employed providing freelancing services as a business consultant and advisor, and was previously associated with Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association as a president and Siemens Limited as vice president.

Relationship between our Directors

Except as disclosed below, none of our Directors are related to each other:

S. No. Name of the Director Name of the relative Nature of relationship 1. Dinesh Singhal Adesh Singal Brother Vivek Singhal Son Abhishek Singhal Son 2. Adesh Singhal Dinesh Singhal Brother 3. Vivek Singhal Dinesh Singhal Father Abhishek Singhal Brother 4. Abhishek Singhal Dinesh Singhal Father Vivek Singhal Brother

Terms of appointment of our Chairman and Managing Director Dinesh Singhal

Our Board, at their meeting held on December 1, 2021, approved the re-appointment of Dinesh Singhal as the Managing Director of our Company, with effect from January 1, 2022. Our Shareholders approved such re-appointment at their meeting held on December 30, 2021. Further, our Board, pursuant to its resolution dated August 14, 2025 appointed Dinesh Singhal as the Chairman of our Board. Our Company has entered into a letter of appointment dated December 30, 2021 with Dinesh Singhal setting out the details of the terms of his employment. The following table sets forth the details of the revision in his remuneration approved by our Board pursuant to its resolution dated May 28, 2025, effective from April 1, 2025:

Fixed Rs. 12.50 million per annum Variable 1.50% of profit before tax on a quarterly basis

Terms of appointment of our Whole-time Directors Adesh Singhal

Our Board, at their meeting held on December 1, 2021, approved the re-appointment of Adesh Singhal as a Whole-time Director of our Company, with effect from January 1, 2022. Our Shareholders approved such re-appointment at their meeting held on December 30, 2021. Our Company has entered into a letter of appointment dated December 30, 2021 with Adesh Singhal setting out the details of the terms of his employment. The following table sets forth the details of the revision in his remuneration approved by our Board pursuant to its resolution dated May 28, 2025, effective from April 1, 2025:

Fixed Rs. 10.00 million per annum Variable 1.50% of profit before tax on a quarterly basis

Vivek Singhal

Our Board, at their meeting held on December 1, 2021, approved the re-appointment of Vivek Singhal as a Whole-time Director of our Company, with effect from January 1, 2022. Our Shareholders approved such re-appointment at their meeting held on December 30, 2021. Our Company has entered into a letter of appointment dated December 30, 2021 with Vivek Singhal setting out the details of the terms of his employment. The following table sets forth the details of the revision in his remuneration approved by our Board pursuant to its resolution dated May 28, 2025, effective from April 1, 2025: