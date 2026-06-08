Karnawati Innovation Limited Management Discussions

A. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Global Growth:

The world economy grew at an estimated 2.6% in FY 2024 25, according to the latest World Bank and IMF projections.

Advanced economies registered subdued expansion of about 1.5%, while emerging market and developing economies grew by 4% on average.

Chinas growth moderated yet remained solid, while the U.S. and Eurozone were slow, reflecting persistent global headwinds and elevated interest rates.

Global trade volumes remained weak, and cross-border investment decelerated amid ongoing trade tensions and policy uncertainties.

Inflation:

Global inflation continued its declining trend, falling to about 5.9% in 2024, though still above pre-pandemic averages. Advanced economies saw faster declines in inflation, approaching central bank targets sooner than emerging and developing economies.

Tight monetary policy and unwinding of supply bottlenecks contributed to lower inflation readings in major economies, but core inflation, especially in the service sector, eased only gradually.

Risks & Policy Backdrop:

Resuming geopolitical pressures, high interest rates, and frequent policy shifts contributed to global economic fragility and moderated growth momentum.

The World Bank described the 2024 25 global environment as a "precarious moment," though resilience persisted with no systemic financial crisis.

Governments in advanced and large developing economies remained focused on price stability and prudent fiscal management through late FY 2024 25.

B. INDIAN ECONOMY OVERVIEW (FY 2024 25)

India retained its position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

GDP growth for FY 2024 25 was estimated between 6.4% and 7.0%.

The IMF and official estimates placed growth at the upper end, revising earlier forecasts upward as domestic demand outperformed expectations.

Growth was bolstered by strong public investment in infrastructure, rebounding rural consumption, robust services exports, and a pickup in private spending.

Inflation fell sharply, reaching 2.8% in May 2025 (lowest since 2019), well within the RBIs comfort zone.

Exports hit a record $824.9 billion in FY 2024 25, despite a subdued global environment.

The fourth quarter (Jan Mar 2025) saw an acceleration to 7.4% annual growth, even as the full-year rate moderated compared to the post-pandemic rebound.

The countrys expansion was broad-based, led by construction (up 10.8% in Q4), public administration, and a strong winter harvest.

Weakness persisted in manufacturing and private investment, but rising government expenditure and rural demand helped offset softness in urban consumption.

C. EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT & RISKS (FY 2024 25)

Global conditions remained fragile: trade tensions, higher energy prices, policy uncertainty, and slowdowns in major advanced economies weighed on sentiment and cross-border investment.

India stood out as an outperformer due to its resilient domestic demand, proactive reform agenda, and export competitiveness, even as many countries experienced the slowest growth since the pandemic.

Risks for the year ahead include US and EU monetary tightening, supply shocks to food and energy, and continued volatility in global commodity markets.

Key Table: FY 2024 25 Economic Summary

Economy/Region FY 2024 25 GDP Growth (%) Inflation (%) World 2.6 5.9 Advanced Econ. 1.5 3.0 3.2 EM & Dev. Econ. 4.0 7.0+ United States 2.0 2.7 2.9 Eurozone 1.0 2.5 2.8 China 4.8 5.0 2.0 2.3 India 6.4 7.0 2.8 5.3

D. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates; changes in the Government regulations; tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.

Plastic Industry

The Indian plastic industry is one of the leading sectors in the countrys economy. The history of the plastic industry in India dates back to 1957 with the production of polystyrene. Since then, the industry has made substantial progress and has grown rapidly. The industry is present across the country and has more than 2,500 exporters. It employs more than 4 million people in the country and constitutes 30,000 processing units; among these, 85-90% belong to small and medium enterprises. India manufactures various products such as plastics and linoleum, houseware products, cordage, fishnets, floor coverings, medical items, packaging items, plastic films, pipes, raw materials, etc. The country majorly exports plastic raw materials, films, sheets, woven sacks, fabrics, and tarpaulin. The Government of India intends to take the plastic industry from a current level of Rs. 3 lakh crore (US$ 37.8 billion) of economic activity to Rs. 10 lakh crore (US$ 126 billion) in 4-5 years.

10 Plastic Parks have been approved in the country by The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals. Among these, six plastic parks have received final approval from the following states Madhya Pradesh (two parks), Assam (one park), Tamil Nadu (one park), Odisha (one park), and Jharkhand (one park). These parks are intended to boost employment and attain environmentally sustainable growth.

In FY25 (Until June 2024), Indias plastic exports stood at US$ 2.93 billion. During this period, the exports of plastic films & sheets, FIBC woven sacks woven fabrics & tarpaulin and Packaging items flexible rigid grew by 24.9%, 11.9%, and 10.4%, respectively, over the same period last year. The cumulative exports of plastics and related materials during 2022-23 were valued at US$ 11.96 billion. This was a 10.4% decrease from the 2021-22 exports valued at US$ 13.35 billion. Plastic raw materials were the largest exported category and constituted 27.76% of the total exports in 2022-23; it recorded a growth of 21.5% over the previous year. Plastic films and sheets were the second largest category, comprising 15.13% of the total exports, but declined by 10.6% over the previous year. In June 2024, the exports of plastics and linoleum from India were valued at US$ 980.8 million. During the same period, medical items of plastics; FRP & composites; packaging items; cordage fishnets & monofilaments and floorcoverings, leathercloth, & laminates recorded strong growth. The cumulative exports for April-June 2025 increase by 5.4% year-on-year (YoY) to US$ 2.93 billion.

Export Destinations

India exports plastic to more than 200 countries in the world. The top five consumer and houseware product importing countries are the USA, Germany Japan, the UK, and France. India largely exports plastic and related products to the USA, China, the UAE, the UK, Germany, Italy, Bangladesh, etc. The total value of exports to the USA, the largest consumer of the Indian plastic industry, stood at US$ 2.31 billion in 2022-23, a decrease of 4.71% YoY. China was the second largest consumer of plastic export products from India and the total value of exports stood at US$ 690.95 million. The USA and China constituted 19.37%, and 5.78%, of the total plastic exports in 2022-23.

The total plastic exports from India to France during 2022-23 was around US$ 211.4 million. To boost exports to France and Europe, PLEXCONCIL collaborated with the Indo-French Chamber in the first quarter of 2021-22. The Minister for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Piyush Goyal, recently urged industry to adopt international standards to help it expand its global footprint. India has recently signed a free-trade agreement with UAE and Australia, which will give the plastics industry new opportunities.

.Government Initiatives

The Plastic Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL) has set a target to increase the plastic exports of the country to US$ 25 billion by 2027. There are multiple plastic parks that are being set up in the country in a phased manner that will help improve the plastic manufacturing outputs of the country. Under the plastic park schemes, the Government of India provides funds of up to 50% of the project costs or a ceiling cost of Rs. 40 crore (US$ 5 million) per project.

Government initiatives like "Digital India", "Make in India", and "Skill India" will also boost Indias Plastic industry. For instance, under the "Digital India" program, the government aims to reduce the import dependence on products from other countries, which will lift the local plastic part manufacturers.

The government also launched a program for building Centres of Excellence (CoEs) to develop the existing petrochemical technology and promote the research environment pertaining to the sector in the country. This will aid in promoting and developing new applications of polymers and plastics in the country. Additionally, about 23 Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) have been approved to accelerate financial and technological collaboration for promoting skills in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector.

Governing Body

The Plastic Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL)

PLEXCONCIL was established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 1955. The main objective of this non-profit organization is to highlight India as a reliable supplier of high-quality products. PLEXCONCIL is the apex body of the plastics industry in the country and represents more than 2,500 exporters who manufacture and trade plastics products ranging from plastic raw materials to semi-finished and finished items.