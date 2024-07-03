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Karnawati Innovation Limited Share Price Live

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1.31
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:55:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.28
  • Day's High1.31
  • 52 Wk High2.82
  • Prev. Close1.31
  • Day's Low1.28
  • 52 Wk Low 1
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E1.9
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.54
  • EPS0.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Karnawati Innovation Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

₹1.28

Prev. Close

₹1.31

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.08

Day's High

₹1.31

Day's Low

₹1.28

52 Week's High

₹2.82

52 Week's Low

₹1

Book Value

₹0.54

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.08

P/E

1.9

EPS

0.69

Divi. Yield

0

Karnawati Innovation Limited Corporate Action

14 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2025

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14 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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23 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Karnawati Innovation Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Karnawati Innovation Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:37 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Karnawati Innovation Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.22

-4.36

-4.57

-4.74

Net Worth

1.18

1.04

0.83

0.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.97

1.24

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-21.44

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.88

-1.13

0

0

As % of sales

90.84

91.59

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.04

0

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.04

-0.09

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.6

0.3

0.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.44

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-28.61

-55.82

18.08

-24.89

EBIT growth

-28.61

-55.82

307.23

-82.39

Net profit growth

-28.61

-55.82

307.23

-82.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

Karnawati Innovation Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

3,493.85

49.8544,381.28382.171.033,527.65429.2

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,508.95

64.940,537.97237.70.171,902.8152.82

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

SHAILY

3,073.5

87.6414,136.6448.680224.07141.2

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

168.95

18.0710,482.96254.221.621,313.8897.95

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

168.05

38.028,295.5464.010.89808.5957.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Karnawati Innovation Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Ravikumar Kumar Kirtibhai Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jagdip Panachand Vora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anandbhai Jadala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vatsal Sanjaybhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nidhiben Ravindrakumar Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Laddha

Registered Office

Office No 702/3 7th Floor,

Shilp Aaron Sindhu Bhavan Road,

Gujarat - 380059

Tel: -

Website: http://www.bisilplastltd.com

Email: bisilplast@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,

Ahmedabad-380006

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Karnawati Innovation Limited was initially incorporated as Bisleri Gujarat Private Limited as a Private limited Company in September 1986. The Company got converted into a Limited Company and the name...
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Reports by Karnawati Innovation Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Karnawati Innovation Limited share price today?

The Karnawati Innovation Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Karnawati Innovation Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karnawati Innovation Limited is ₹7.08 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Karnawati Innovation Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Karnawati Innovation Limited is 1.9 and 2.39 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Karnawati Innovation Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karnawati Innovation Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karnawati Innovation Limited is ₹1 and ₹2.82 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Karnawati Innovation Limited?

Karnawati Innovation Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.25%, 3 Years at 3.25%, 1 Year at 18.02%, 6 Month at -40.72%, 3 Month at -4.38% and 1 Month at -19.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Karnawati Innovation Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Karnawati Innovation Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

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