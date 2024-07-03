Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorPlastic products
Open₹1.28
Prev. Close₹1.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹1.31
Day's Low₹1.28
52 Week's High₹2.82
52 Week's Low₹1
Book Value₹0.54
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.08
P/E1.9
EPS0.69
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.22
-4.36
-4.57
-4.74
Net Worth
1.18
1.04
0.83
0.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.97
1.24
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-21.44
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.88
-1.13
0
0
As % of sales
90.84
91.59
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.04
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.6
0.3
0.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.44
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-28.61
-55.82
18.08
-24.89
EBIT growth
-28.61
-55.82
307.23
-82.39
Net profit growth
-28.61
-55.82
307.23
-82.39
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,493.85
|49.85
|44,381.28
|382.17
|1.03
|3,527.65
|429.2
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,508.95
|64.9
|40,537.97
|237.7
|0.17
|1,902.8
|152.82
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
3,073.5
|87.64
|14,136.64
|48.68
|0
|224.07
|141.2
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
168.95
|18.07
|10,482.96
|254.22
|1.62
|1,313.88
|97.95
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
168.05
|38.02
|8,295.54
|64.01
|0.89
|808.59
|57.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Ravikumar Kumar Kirtibhai Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jagdip Panachand Vora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anandbhai Jadala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vatsal Sanjaybhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nidhiben Ravindrakumar Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Laddha
Office No 702/3 7th Floor,
Shilp Aaron Sindhu Bhavan Road,
Gujarat - 380059
Tel: -
Website: http://www.bisilplastltd.com
Email: bisilplast@yahoo.com
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,
Ahmedabad-380006
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Karnawati Innovation Limited was initially incorporated as Bisleri Gujarat Private Limited as a Private limited Company in September 1986. The Company got converted into a Limited Company and the name...
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Reports by Karnawati Innovation Limited
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