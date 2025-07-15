To,

The Members,

Our Directors have pleasure in presenting the Thirty-Ninth (39th) Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company together with the audited accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

1. Financial Summary/ Performance of the Company:

(Rs. In Rupees)

PARTICULARS For the financial year ended March 31, 2025 For the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Revenue from Operation 92,86,108.45 4,03,16,458.00 Other Income 0.00 6,000.00 Total Revenue 92,86,108.45 4,03,22,458.00 Purchase of stock-in-trade 45,27,248 4,05,07,000 Change in inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-Process and Stock-in-Trade - (39,39,000) Employees benefits expenses 3,99,850 2,40,000 Finance Cost - - Depreciation 2,76,786 2,60,500 Other Expenses 17,66,851 12,16,200.00 Total Expenses 69,70,734.59 3,82,84,700.00 Profit before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 23,15,373.86 20,37,000.00 Exceptional Item Nil Nil Profit before Tax 23,15,373.86 20,37,000.00 Less: Current Tax 8,50,000 - Deferred Tax - - Profit For the Year 14,65,373.86 20,37,000.00 Other Comprehensive Income - - Total Comprehensive Income for the year 14,65,373.86 20,37,000.00 Earning Per Share(EPS) Basic 0.03 0.04 Diluted 0.03 0.04

2. Dividend

Your directors have considered it financially prudent in the long-term interest of the Company to reinvest the profits in the business of the Company to build a strong reserve base and grow the business of the Company. No final dividend has therefore been recommended for the year ended March 31, 2025

3. Transfer to Reserves

During the year under review, your company has not declared dividend from the general reserves of the Company Your Company has not transferred any sum of to the General Reserves.

4. Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend and Unclaimed Shares:

In terms of the provisions of Investor Education and Protection Fund (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (including amendments and modifications, thereof), no unpaid / unclaimed dividends were transferred during the year under review to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

5. Operations Review and the state of affairs of the Company

During the year under the review your Company focuses on achieving milestone in the same area. This would strengthen the generation and sustainability of revenue in the years to come. Your Company achieved total revenue of Rs 92,86,108.45 Lakhs in 2024-25 as against Rs. 4,03,22,458/- Lakhs in 2023-24 and had a Net Profit after tax of Rs. 14,65,373.86 Lakhs in 2024-25, as against the Net Profit of Rs. 20,37,000.00 Lakhs in 2023-24.

6. Nature of Business

There is change in the nature of business of the company during the year .our Company operated in four segments i.e. 1. importers, exporters, dealers, distributors and merchants of plastics 2. To carry on the business of cultivation, farming, and production of crops, fruits, vegetables, grains, and other agricultural products. 3.To carry on all or any of the Business of Goldsmiths, Silver smiths 4. To carry on business of plastic recycling.

Share Capital/ Capital Structure and Listing of Share

The Authorised Share capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2025 was Rs. 56,00,00,000 divided into 56,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.

The Paid-up Share Capital of your Company as on 31st March, 2025 was Rs. 5,40,31,000 divided into 5,40,31,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.

The Companys equity shares are listed with BSE Limited. The annual listing fee for the financial year 2024-25 is required to be paid to the Stock Exchange.

*Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from 6,00,00,000/- (Rupees Six Crore only) divided into 6,00,00,000 (Six Crore only) equity shares of 1/- (Rupees One) each to 56,00,00,000 /- (Rupees Fifty Six Crore Only) divided into 56,00,00,000 /- (Fifty Six Crore

Only) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (One Rupee) each. vide Postal Ballot Dated March 23, 2025.

7. Material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company

Material Changes and Commitments Affecting Financial Position of the Company:

During the year, following material changes and commitments have occurred which have an impact on the financial position of the Company:

* Alteration in the existing Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association (the "MoA") of the Company by adding the following as sub-clause 4,5,6 in Clause III (a) of the MoA

4. To carry on the business of cultivation, farming, and production of crops, fruits, vegetables, grains, and other agricultural products.To engage in the breeding, raising, and management of livestock, poultry, and aquaculture for the production of meat, dairy, eggs, and other animal- related products.To process, package, and market agricultural products, including but not limited to milling, grinding, canning, and preserving.To manufacture, import, export, buy, sell, trade, and deal in fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, and other agricultural inputs.To provide agricultural services, including crop advisory, soil testing, pest control, and farm management.To establish and operate agricultural research and development facilities for the improvement and innovation of farming techniques, crop varieties, and animal husbandry practices.To set up and manage farms, orchards, plantations, and nurseries for the cultivation and propagation of agricultural and horticultural products.To engage in the development and promotion of organic and sustainable farming practices.To establish and manage retail and wholesale outlets for the sale of agricultural products, equipment, and inputs.To enter into collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships with other entities for the development of agriculture-related projects.To invest in and acquire shares or interests in other companies engaged in agriculture-related activities.To undertake any other business activities that are incidental or conducive to the attainment of the above objects

5.To carry on all or any of the business of goldsmiths, silver smiths, jewellers, gem and diamond merchants and Trading and of manufacturing and dealing in clocks, watches, jewellery, cutlery and their components and accessories and of producing acquiring and trading in metals, bullion, gold ornaments, silver utensils, diamond, precious stones, paintings, manuscripts, antiques and objects of art and importers and exporters of bullion and other refined and smelted metals. To carry on in India or abroad the business to manufacture, produce .design, develop, modify,refine, repair, process, aller, exchange. set. convert. finish, polish, cut, fit, trim. contract, subcontract,supply, buy, sell, import ,export .wholesale, retail and to act as agent, broker, adatias. job worker, consignor,contractor, vendor,collaborator, stockiest, distributor or otherwise to deal in allshapes, size, varieties, design, applications, combinations and use of apparels, ornaments, gems, jewellery(s). goods, antiques, articles and things, their parts. Accessories, fillings, components. ingredients and materials thereof made partly or wholly of gold. silver, platinum or other precious metals and alloys, thereof together with precious, semiprecious, imitation, synthetic, natural or other varieties of stones and materials whatsoever

6.To carry on business of plastic recycling and as dealers in plastic raw materials, resins, goods and articles connected with the plastic manufacturing industry and importers, exporters, manufacturers, agents and representatives and dealers in all kinds of plastic raw materials and products and to carry on in India or elsewhere the business to provide, commercialize, control, develop, establish, handle, operate, hold, pack, organise, promote, service, supervise, represent and to act as agent, concessionaires, consultants, booking agents or deal in all types reusable materials through recycling operations, remediation services for decontaminating buildings, mine sites, soil, or groundwater, and dispose of garbage and other waste materials.

* RIGHT ISSUE

* The Board of Directors of the Company in its ("Board") Meeting held on 04 March 2025, approved the Right Issue of 48,62,79,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares ("Rights Equity Shares") of face value of Rs. 1/- each for an amount aggregating Rs. 48,62,79,000/-.

However, due to non-receipt of listing approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange within the stipulated time period, the Company was unable to credit the allotted shares to the demat accounts of the shareholders. This delay resulted in the blocking of funds invested by the shareholders and hence led to number of investor complaints. So, in order to protect the interests of the investors, the Right issue committee has resolved to withdraw the proposed rights issue at its meeting held on 27th May 2025.

* NAME CHANGE

* Change in the name of Company from "BISIL PLAST LIMITED " to "KARNAWATI INNOVATION LIMITED" has been approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting dated 05th July 2025 and the same was approved by the shareholders of the company by way of postal ballot through remote e-voting Dated August 28, 2025 subject to the approval of other regulatory authorities. CRC, MCA has reserved the name "KARNAWATI INNOVATION LIMITED" vide its letter dated 15th July 2025.

8. Subsidiaries, Associate Companies and Joint Venture

The Company is not required to consolidate its financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2025 as the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint venture, or associate Companies.

9. Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As):-

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its notification in the Official Gazette dated February 16, 2015, notified the Indian Accounting Standard (Ind As) and Ind AS has replaced the existing Indian GAAP prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The Company has adopted Indian

Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") from April 01, 2017 (transition date to Ind AS is April

01, 2016) and the financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with recognition and measurement principal of Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") as prescribed under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as specified in section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2025 have also been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS).

10. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The Company being engaged in the business of business of plastics products, business of cultivation, farming, and production of crops, business of goldsmiths, silver smiths, business of plastic recycling and does not have any energy utilization or technology absorption. The Company during the year under review does not have any inflow or outflow in foreign exchange.

The Information relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as "Annexure-I" and forms part to this report.

11. Board Meetings

A tentative calendar of Meeting is prepared and circulated well in advance to the Directors. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013, Secretarial Standard - 1 and Listing Regulations. During the year ended March 31, 2025, the Board met 13 times. The details of Board/committee meetings and the attendance of Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of this Report.

S. No. Date of Meeting 1 21/05/2024 2 10/06/2024 3 09/07/2024 4 22/07/2024 5 13/08/2024 6 04/09/2024 7 14/09/2024 8 22/10/2024 9 20/12/2024 10 10/01/2025 11 17/01/2025 12 14/02/2025 13 04/03/2025

Further, all the recommendations of Audit Committee were accepted by the Board of Directors.

12. Committee Meetings

a. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The composition of the Audit Committee and terms of reference are in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Act. All members of the Committee are financially literate and have accounting or related financial management expertise.

The Audit Committee consists of the following members as on March 31, 2025:

S. No. Name of Director Category Status 1. Mr. Kaushal Dharmeshbhai Patel Additional Non-Executive Independent Director - Chairperson 2. Mr. Vatsal Sanjaybhai Patel Additional Non-Executive Independent Director - Member 3. Mr. Jagdip Panachand Vora Non-Executive Director Member

During the year under review, the Audit Committee met 09 (Nine) times.

Following is the detail of the attendance of each of the members of the Audit Committee at its Meeting held during the year under review:

S. No. Date of Meeting Total No of Directors as on date of meeting Attendance No. of Directors attended % of Attendance 1 21/05/2024 3 3 100 2 10/06/2024 3 3 100 3 22/07/2024 3 3 100 4 13/8/2024 3 3 100 5 22/10/2024 3 3 100 6 10/01/2025 3 3 100 7 14/02/2025 3 3 100 8 04/03/2025 3 3 100 9. 23/03/2025 3 3 100

b Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and terms of reference are in compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Act. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of the following members as on March 31, 2025:

S. No. Name of Director Category Status 1. Mr. Kaushal Dharmeshbhai Patel Non-Executive - Independent Director Chairperson 2. Mr. Vatsal Sanjaybhai Patel Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Jagdip panachand Vora Non-Executive Director Member

During the year under review, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee met 09 (Nine) times.

Following is the detail of the attendance of each of the members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at its Meeting held during the year under review:

S. No. Date of Meeting Total No of Directors as on date of meeting Attendance No. of Directors attended % Attendance of 1 10/06/2024 3 3 100 2 09/07/2024 3 3 100 3 22/07/2024 3 3 100 4 04/09/2024 3 3 100 5 14/09/2024 3 3 100 6 10/01/2025 3 3 100 7 17/01/2025 3 3 100 8 14/02/2025 3 3 100 9 04/03/2025 3 3 100

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and terms of reference are in compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Act. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee consists of the following members as on March 31, 2025:

Name of Director Category Status Mr. Kaushal Dharmeshbhai Patel Non-Executive - Independent Director Chairperson Mr. Vatsal Sanjaybhai Patel Non-Executive-Non Independent Director Member Mr. Jagdip panachand Vora Non-Executive Director Member

During the year under review, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee met 2 (Two) times.

Following is the detail of the attendance of each of the members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee at its Meeting held during the year under review:

S. No. Date of Meeting Total No of Directors as on date of meeting Attendance No. of Directors attended % Attendance of 1 10/01/2025 3 3 100 2. 04/03/2025 3 3 100

13. Annual Return

In compliance with the provisions of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 has been uploaded on the website of the Company and the web link of the same is https://www.bisilplast.com/.

14. Directors & Key Managerial Personnel

The Company has a professional Board with Executive Directors & Non-Executive Directors who bring the right mix of knowledge, skills, and expertise and help the Company in implementing the best Corporate Governance practices.

a) Retirement by Rotation

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, One- third of such of the Directors as are liable to retire by rotation, shall retire every year and, if eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment at every AGM. Consequently, Mr. Jagdip Panachand Vora (DIN:09518891), Director, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, he has offered himself for re-appointment. Necessary resolution for his re-appointment are included in the Notice of AGM for seeking approval of members. The Board of Directors has recommended his re-appointment.

The details as required under Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding re-appointment of Mr. Jagdip Panachand Vora (DIN:09518891) his brief resume, the nature of expertise in specific functional areas, names of Companies in which he hold Directorships, committee Memberships/ Chairmanships, his shareholding in the Company etc., are furnished in the annexure to the notice of the ensuing AGM. b) Appointment

1. Mr. Paresh Sukhadiya

The Board of Directors of Company based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed Mr. Paresh Sukhadiya (DIN: 07619787) as an additional Director as Executive director w.e.f. 9th July, 2024 of the Company subject to

Shareholders Approval.

The above mentioned appointment has been approved by the shareholders in 38th AGM by Ordinary Resolution as on 21st September, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Company approved the appointment of Mr. Paresh Sukhadiya (DIN: 07619787) as a Chief Financial officer of the Company with effect from 9th July, 2024.

2. Mr. Jagdip Panachand Vora

The Board of Directors of Company based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed Mr. Jagdip Panachand Vora (DIN 09518891) as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 04th September 2024 subject to

Shareholders Approval.

The above mentioned appointment has been approved by the shareholders by passing Ordinary Resolution through Postal Ballot as on 23rd March 2025.

3. Mr. Kevinkumar Mansukhlal Saparia

The Board of Directors of Company based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed Mr. Kevinkumar Mansukhlal Saparia (DIN 06511140) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company with effect from 23rd September 2024 subject to Shareholders Approval.

The Board of Director of the Company appointed Mr. Kevinkumar Mansukhlal Saparia (DIN 06511140) as a Managing director of the company with effect from 10th January 2025 Subject to shareholders approval

The Board of director of the company at their meeting held on 14th February 2025 approved the appointment of Mr. Kevinkumar Mansukhlal Saparia (DIN 06511140) as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

The above mentioned appointment as Executive Director and Managing director has been approved by the shareholders by passing Special Resolution through Postal Ballot by way of remote e-voting dated 23rd March 2025.

4. Mr. Kaushal Dharmeshbhai Patel (DIN 10723735)

The Board of Directors of Company based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed Mr. Kaushal Dharmeshbhai Patel (DIN 10723735) as an Additional Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 10th January 2025 subject to Shareholders Approval.

The above mentioned appointment has been approved by the shareholders by passing Special Resolution through Postal Ballot as on 23rd March 2025

5. Mr. Vatsal Sanjaybhai Patel (DIN 10732711)

The Board of Directors of Company based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed Mr. Vatsal Sanjaybhai Patel (DIN 10732711) as an Additional Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 10th January 2025 subject to Shareholders Approval.

The above mentioned appointment has been approved by the shareholders by passing Special Resolution through Postal Ballot as on 23rd March 2025

6. Ms. Nidhiben Ravindrakumar Joshi (DIN 10132922)

The Board of Directors of Company based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed Ms. Nidhiben Ravindrakumar Joshi (DIN 10132922) as an Additional Non-Executive Women Independent Director of the Company with effect from 04th March 2025 subject to Shareholders Approval.

The above mentioned appointment has been approved by the shareholders by passing Special Resolution through Postal Ballot as on 28th August 2025.

7. Mr. Anandbhai Jadala (DIN 11187923)

The Board of Directors of Company based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed Mr. Anandbhai Jadala (DIN 11187923) as an Additional Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 05th July

2025 subject to Shareholders Approval.

The above mentioned appointment has been approved by the shareholders by passing Special Resolution through Postal Ballot as on 28rd August 2025

8. Mr.Ravikumar Kumar Kirtibhai Patel (DIN: 11028966)

The Board of Directors of Company based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed Mr.Ravikumar Kumar Kirtibhai Patel (DIN: 11028966) as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 26th August 2025 and as Managing Director of the company with effect from 01st September 2025 subject to Shareholders Approval in ensuring Annual general meeting.

c) Cessation

1) Ms. Khyati B. Shah (DIN: 09430457)

Board received the resignation of Ms. Khyati B. Shah (DIN: 09430457) on 23rd September 2024 and board considered and accepted the Resignation of Ms. Khyati B. Shah Patel from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the company with effect from 23rd September 2024.

2) Mr. Suketu N. Vaywala

Board received the resignation of Mr. Suketu N. Vaywala (DIN 07619796) on 10th January 2025 and board considered and accepted the Resignation of Mr. Suketu N. Vaywala from the post of Non- Executive Independent Director of the company with effect from 10th January 2025.

3) Mr. Paresh Sukhadiya

Board received the resignation of Mr. Paresh Sukhadiya (DIN: 07619787) on 28th October 2024 and board considered and accepted the Resignation of Mr. Paresh Sukhadiya from the post of Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 28th October 2024

4) Mr. Kaushal Dharmeshbhai Patel (DIN 10723735)

Board received the resignation of Mr. Kaushal Dharmeshbhai Patel on 05th July , 2025 and board considered and accepted the Resignation of Mr. Kaushal Dharmeshbhai Patel from the post of Independent Director of the company with effect from 05th July , 2025.

5) Mr. Kevinkumar Mansukhlal Saparia (06511140)

Board received the resignation of Mr. Kevinkumar Mansukhlal Saparia on 28th August 2025 and board considered and accepted the Resignation of Mr. Kevinkumar Mansukhlal Saparia from the post of Executive Independent /Managing Director /Chief financial Officer of the company with effect from 28th August 2025.

Woman Director

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Company has appointed Nidhiben Ravindrakumar Joshi (DIN 10132922) who is serving on the Board of the Company, since 04th March 2025.

15. Declaration from Independent Directors on Annual Basis

The Independent Directors have submitted their declaration of independence, stating that: a) They continue to fulfill the criteria of independence provided in Section 149 (6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) ; and b) There has been no change in the circumstances affecting his/ their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys

Code of Conduct. In terms of Section 150 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder, the Independent Directors have also confirmed their registration (including renewal of applicable tenure) and compliance of the online proficiency self- assessment test with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA). The Board opined and confirm, in terms of Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 that the Independent Directors are persons of high repute, integrity and possess the relevant expertise and experience in their respective fields.

Policy on Directors appointment and Policy on Remuneration

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) (e) and Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of Regulation 19(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board has formulated a policy on Nomination and Remuneration for its Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management. The salient features of the Policy are:

It provides the diversity on the Board of the Company and

It provides the mechanism for performance evaluation of the Directors

It lays down the parameters based on which payment of remuneration (including sitting fees and remuneration) should be made to Independent Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

It lays down the parameters based on which remuneration (including fixed salary, benefits and perquisites, bonus/ performance linked incentive, commission, retirement benefits) should be given to Whole-time Directors, KMPs and rest of the employees.

It lays down the parameters for remuneration payable to Director for services rendered in other capacity.

It is hereby affirmed that the Remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company. During the year under review, there were no substantive changes in the Policy except to align the Policy with amendments made to applicable laws.

16. Particulars of remuneration of Directors/ KMP/ Employees

Disclosure pertaining to the remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is attached as "Annexure-II", forming part of this report. Further in pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Amendment Rules, 2016, a statement showing the names and other particulars of the top ten employees and the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules is enclosed as "Annexure-III" and forms part of this Report.

17. Directors Performance Evaluation Report

In terms of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, there is requirement of formal evaluation by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. The Board, in consultation with its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has formulated a framework containing, inter-alia, the criteria for performance evaluation of the entire Board of the Company, its Committees and individual directors, including Independent Directors. The framework is monitored, reviewed and updated by the Board, in consultation with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, based on need and new compliance requirements.

The Board of Directors have carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance, the Individual Directors including the Chairman as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The evaluation of Board as a whole and Non-Independent Directors including Chairman was done by the Independent Directors in their meeting held on 31st March, 2025.The details of evaluation process of the Board, its Committees and individual directors, including independent directors have been provided under the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

18. Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms and accepts the responsibility for the following in respect of the Audited Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2025: a) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ending 31st March, 2025, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) That the directors had selected the accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c) That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) That the annual accounts/financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

f) That the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

19. Auditors i. Statutory Auditor and their Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Act, and rules made thereunder, M/s. A. L. Thakkar & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 120116W), Ahmedabad was appointed as Statutory Auditor of the company for a term of five consecutive years from 2024-25 to 2028-29 .

Pursuant to Section 139 and 141 of the Act and relevant Rules prescribed there under, the Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company.

The Audit report on the financial statement of the Company for the FY 2024-25 forms part of the Annual Report. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer made by M/s. A. L. Thakkar & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 120116W), in their report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (ca) during the year under review, the Statutory Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee or the Board or Central Government under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in this report. ii. Cost Auditors and Maintenance of Cost Records

In pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules and regulation made there under read with the Companies (Accounts Rules) Amendment Rules, 2018, Cost audit is not applicable to the Company and therefore maintenance of cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the Act, is not required. iii. Secretarial Auditors and Secretarial Audit Report

In terms of Section 204(1) of Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s CS Vishakha Agarwal of M/s. Vishakha Agarwal & Associates, Company Secretaries, Indore as the Secretarial auditor of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years, commencing from FY 2025 26 to FY 2029 30.

The Secretarial Audit Report submitted by CS Vishakha Agarwal of M/s. Vishakha Agarwal & Associates, Company Secretaries in prescribed format in MR-3 to the shareholders of the

Company is annexed to this Report as "Annexure-IV".

20. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments made under Section 186 of the Companies

Act, 2013

There are No loans, guarantees and investments which covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the companies 2013 during the Financial Year 2024-25

21. Unsecured Loan from Directors:

During the year under review, the Company has not borrowed any unsecured loan from any of the Directors of the Company.

22. Shifting of Registered Office of the Company

On 20th December 2024, the Company has shifted its register office of the Company with in the same city From 406, Silver Oaks Commercial Complex, Opp. Arun Society, Paldi, Ahmedabad-380 007 to office No. 702/3 7th Floor Shilp Aaron Sindhu Bhavan Road Thaltej Ahmedabad 380059.

23. Particulars of contract or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1)

With reference to Section 134 (3)(h) of the Act, all the contracts and arrangements with related parties under Section 188(1) of the Act, entered by the Company during the financial year, were approved by the Audit Committee and wherever required, also by the Board of Directors.

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The disclosure of material related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form No. AOC-2 is annexed to this Report as "Annexure-V". All related party transactions are approved/ reviewed by the Audit Committee on quarterly basis, with all the necessary details and are presented to the Board and taken on record. The Board has formulated policy on Related Party Transactions and it may be accessed at the website of the Company.

The Company does not have related party transactions under Ind AS-24 therefore it is not disclosed in standalone financial statements forming part of this Annual Report.

A confirmation as to compliance of Related Party Transactions as per Listing Regulations is also sent to the Stock Exchanges along with the quarterly compliance report on Corporate Governance. Disclosure of related party transactions on a consolidated basis is also sent to the Stock Exchanges after publication of standalone financial results for the half year.

24. Internal Audit

At the beginning of each financial year, an audit plan is rolled out with approval of the

Companys Audit Committee. The plan is aimed at evaluation of the efficacy and adequacy of internal control systems and compliance thereof, robustness of internal processes, policies and accounting procedures and compliance with laws and regulations. Based on the reports of internal audit, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas. Significant audit observations and corrective actions are periodically presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

25. Internal Financial Control

According to Section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the term Internal Financial Control(IFC) means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Company believes that a strong internal control framework is very much essential and is part of good corporate governance practices. Your Company has in place well defined and adequate internal financial control framework commensurate with the size and complexity of its business to ensure proper recording of financial &operational information, compliance of various internal control and other regulatory/statutory compliances. All internal Audit findings and control systems are periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, which provides strategic guidance on internal control.

26. Risk Management Policy

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has put in place comprehensive risk assessment and minimization procedures, which are reviewed by the Board periodically. In order to effectively and efficiently manage risk and address challenges, the Company has formulated Risk Management Policy.

The risk management approach is based on the clear understanding of the variety of risks that the organization faces, disciplined risk monitoring and measurement and continuous risk assessment and mitigation reserves. The objective of any risk identification and assessment process is to evaluate the combination of like hood and level of negative impacts from an event. The three main components of risk assessment are business risk, service/ operational risk and external risk. The Company manages the risk in line with current risk management best practices. This facilitates the achievement of our objectives, operational effectiveness and efficiency, protection of people and assets, informed decision making and compliance with applicable law and regulations. The Board has formulated policy on Risk Management Policy and it may be accessed at the website of the company.

27. Committees of Board

(i) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

In pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, Every company having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board consisting of three or more Directors, out of which at least one director shall be an independent director.

During the year under review none of the condition as prescribed under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are applicable to the company; hence the provision is not applicable.

(ii) Audit Committee

Audit Committee of the Company meets the requirements of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The details of the composition of the Audit Committee as required under the provisions of Section 177(8) of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this annual report.

The terms of reference of Audit Committee are confined to Companies Act 2013 & Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 read with Part-C of Schedule II.

During the year under review, the Board has accepted all the recommendations of the Audit Committee. The details of meetings with attendance thereof and terms of reference of Audit Committee have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

(iii) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Company has formed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in accordance with the provisions of the Section 178 Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. The details about the composition of the said committee of the Board of Directors along with attendance thereof have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this report.

(iv) Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The Company has also formed Stakeholders Relationship Committee in compliance to the

Companies Act, 2013 & Regulation 20 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details about the composition of the said committee of the Board of Directors along with attendance thereof have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this report.

28. Disclosure on Pubic Deposit

During the year under review, the Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits in terms of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder.

29. Managing the Risks of Fraud, Corruption and Unethical Business Practices

Disclosure on Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle blower Policyas a part of its vigil mechanism. The purpose of this Policy is to enable any person including the directors, employees, other stakeholders, etc. to raise concerns regarding unacceptable and improper practices and/or any unethical practices in the organization without the knowledge of the management. All employees shall be protected from any adverse action for reporting any unacceptable or improper practice and/or any unethical practice, fraud or violation of any law, rule or regulation, potential or actual violation, leakage of unpublished price sensitive information without fear of reprisal.

The Company believes in the conduct of its affairs and its constituents by adopting the highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity, and ethical behavior, in line with the Code of

Conduct (‘Code). All the stakeholders are encouraged to raise their concerns or make disclosures on being aware of any potential or actual violation of the Code, policies or the law. Periodic awareness sessions are also conducted for the same. The Board has formulated policy on Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle blower Policy and the same may be accessed at the website of the Company.

30. Significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concerns status and companys operations in future

The Company has not received any significant or material orders passed by any regulatory authority, court or tribunal which shall impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

31. Corporate Governance

Good Corporate practice is a norm at Bisil Plast Limited. The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Besides complying with the legal framework of Corporate Governance Practices. As per the requirement of Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 executed with the Stock Exchange(s), Your Company has complied with the Corporate Governance norms as stipulated under the Listing Regulations. A detailed report on Corporate Governance forms part of this Annual Report.

As per Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in Regulation 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23,24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) and (t) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply, in respect of

a) The listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding rupees ten crore and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty-five crore, as on the last day of previous financial year. b) The listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange.

As the company falls under the ambit of the aforesaid exemption, compliance with the Corporate Governance provision specified in the aforesaid Regulation shall not be applicable to the Company.

Therefore it is not required to submit Corporate Governance Report for the quarter and Annual year ended March 31st, 2025.

32. Management Discussion & Analysis Report

As per requirements of Listing Regulations, a detailed review of the developments in the industry, performance of the Company, opportunities and risks, internal control systems, outlook etc. of the Company is given under the head Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

33. Sexual Harassment of Woman at work place

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and had in place policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment for women at workplace in accordance with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention,

Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH Act) and Rules made thereunder.

As per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013(POSH Act) and Rules made thereunder, the Company has constituted Internal Committees (IC). Our POSH Policy is now inclusive and gender neutral, detailing the governance mechanisms for prevention of sexual harassment issues relating to employees across genders including employees who identify themselves with LGBTQI+ community. During the year, company has not received any sexual harassment complaints.

To build awareness in this area, the Company has been conducting induction/refresher programmes in the organisation on a continuous basis. During the year, your Company organised offline training sessions on the topics of Gender Sensitisation and Code Policies including POSH for all office and factory-based employees.

During the year under review, no complaint pertaining to sexual harassment at work place has been received by the Company.

34. Independent Directors familiarisation Programme

The Company has formulated a programme for familiarization of Independent Director with regard to roles, rights, responsibilities, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, the business model of the Company etc. The details of the Familiarization Programmes as conducted by the Company are available on the website of the Company at https://www.bisilplast.com/. However, during the year under review, there was no change in the nature of business of the company and its business vertical/structure/operational strategy, etc., which would have necessitated fresh Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors. The details of familiarisation program may be accessed on the Company.

35. Secretarial Standards

The applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

36. Investor Services

To improve investor services, your Company has taken the following initiatives:-

An Investor Relation Section on the website of the Company (https://www.bisilplast.com/) has been created to help investors to know the policies and rights of investors.

There is a dedicated e-mail id bisilplast@yahoo.com for sending communications to the Company Secretary. Members may lodge their requests, complaints and suggestions on this e-mail as well.

37. Listing

The Companys equity shares are listed on BSE Limited ("BSE") having nation-wide trading terminals. Annual listing fee for the Financial Year 2025-26 have been paid to BSE.

38. General

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these matters during the year under review: a) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act. b) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. c) The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees. d) Any remuneration or commission received by Managing Director of the Company, from any of its subsidiary. e) During the period No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board. f) There is no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. g) There was no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

39. Compliance with the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961

The Company has complied with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, including all applicable amendments and rules framed thereunder. The Company is committed to ensuring a safe, inclusive, and supportive workplace for women employees. All eligible women employees are provided with maternity benefits as prescribed under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, including paid maternity leave, nursing breaks, and protection from dismissal during maternity leave. The Company also ensures that no discrimination is made in recruitment or service conditions on the grounds of maternity. Necessary internal systems and HR policies are in place to uphold the spirit and letter of the legislation.

40. Details of application made or any proceeding pending under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year:

During the year under review and till date of this Report, the Company has neither made any application against anyone nor any proceedings were pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

41. Details of difference between the amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the banks or financial institutions along with the reasons thereof: The Company has neither availed any loan from banks or financial institution and hence there is no application being ever made for One Time Settlement (OTS) with any banks or financial institution.

42. Appreciation

Your Company has been able to perform efficiently because of the culture of professionalism, creativity, integrity and continuous improvement in all functions and areas as well as the efficient utilization of the Companys resources for sustainable and profitable growth. The Directors hereby wish to place on record their appreciation of the efficient and loyal services rendered by each and every employee, without whose whole-hearted efforts, the overall satisfactory performance would not have been possible. The Directors appreciate and value the contribution made by every member of the Bisil Plast Limited family.