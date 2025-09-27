|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2025
|14 Aug 2025
|Corporate Announcement/Information under Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 regarding book closure and Intimation of Date of the 39th Annual Meeting. Corporate Announcement under Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) regarding Book closure and intimation of od Date of 39th AGM. Intimation of Remote E-Voting Facilities for the AGM to be held on 27th September 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01-09-2025) Corporate Announcement for outcome of the 39th Annual General meeting of the company held today i.e, 27th September 2025 at 12 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2025) Voting Results as per Regulation 44(30) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 of the 39th annual general meeting of the Bisil plast Limited held on 27th September 2025 at 12: Pm (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025)
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