Karnawati Innovation Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.22
-4.36
-4.57
-4.74
Net Worth
1.18
1.04
0.83
0.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.18
1.04
0.83
0.66
Fixed Assets
0.23
0.25
0.27
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.81
0.68
0.47
0.36
Inventories
0
0.39
0.05
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.72
2.75
0.95
0.47
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.63
0.06
0.02
0.4
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-2.38
-0.54
-0.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.42
-0.14
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0.14
0.11
0.09
0.31
Total Assets
1.18
1.04
0.83
0.67
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.