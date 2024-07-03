Karnawati Innovation Limited Summary

Karnawati Innovation Limited was initially incorporated as Bisleri Gujarat Private Limited as a Private limited Company in September 1986. The Company got converted into a Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Bisleri Gujarat Limited in May 1992. Thereafter, it was changed to Bisil Plast Limited on March 20,2008 and the change in the name of Company from Bisil Plast Limited to Karnawati Innovation Limited has been approved by the Board of Directors with effect from July 15, 2025.



The Company is engaged in the production of mineral water bottles and job work for pet bottles mainly used for bottling liquor and products having gaseous contents.The Company was set up with the main object of manufacturing PVC bottles. However, during the initial years, the Company could not produce bottles due to various reasons like shortage of trained experienced personnel to run sophisticated machines at Chhatral, Gujarat, no definite market for the PVC bottles at that time, etc. Hence the demand for the PVC bottles was not substantial.



The delay in the disbursement of term loans aggravated the problems and it started slipping into losses.Over the years, Chhatral has started developing and with the availability of necessary infrastructural facilities and improvement in the market for the product, the company started regrouping its limited resources to make concentrated efforts to minimise financial crisis. Sensing the increase in the demand for the PVC bottles, the company decided to expand its capacity at its plant located in Chhatral. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its expansion programme.Company implemented a project of forward integration for Aqua Water (Mineral Water) with capacity of 4,500 litres per hour using Reverse Osmosis Membrannes and Ultraviolate Sterilizer technology in 2022.



It installed Plant & Machinery with Desalination Systems Inc and Aquafine Corporation, U S A. Further, it got into the projects of PET Bottles mainly used for bottling liquor, products having gaseous contents in FY23. The Company operated in four segments i.e.



importers, exporters, dealers, distributors and merchants of plastics, to carry on the business of cultivation, farming, and production of crops, fruits, vegetables, grains, and other agricultural products, to carry carry on all or any of the Business of Goldsmiths, Silver smiths and to carry on business of plastic recycling during the year 2025.