Board Meeting 5 Jun 2026 23 May 2026

Karnawati Innovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2026. We hereby inform you that due to delay in Finalization of Financial Results, Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th May, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026) We hereby inform you that due to delay in Finalization of Financial Results, Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on Friday, 05th June, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2026) Intimation of Cancellation of Board meeting scheduled to be held on today i.e. 05th June, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.06.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Karnawati Innovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Karnawati Innovation Limited (Formerly known as Bisil Plast Limited) held on Today i.e. Friday, 13th February, 2026. Results- Financial Results for 3rd Quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Dec 2025 24 Dec 2025

Karnawati Innovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Issue Price and other terms of the Rights Issue. Postponement of the Meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of Karnawati Innovation Limited which was to be held today i.e. Tuesday, December 30, 2025 In furtherance to our earlier letter dated December 24, 2025, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Company was scheduled to be held on December 30, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve fixing record date, Issue price, entitlement ratio and other terms and conditions related to right issue, in relation to the Rights Issue as approved by the Rights Issue Committee of the Company in their meeting held on December 24, 2025. As the in-principle approval from the Stock Exchange w.r.t. above said Rights Issue is under process as of now, the meeting of the Rights Issue Committee which was scheduled to be held on December 30, 2025 is now postponed and will be held within next working day post receipt of in-principle approval letter from the stock exchange for the abovementioned rights issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.12.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2025 21 Dec 2025

Karnawati Innovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Karnawati Innovation Limited held today i.e.Wednesday, December 24, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.12.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Dec 2025 10 Dec 2025

Karnawati Innovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Karnavati Innovation Limited held today i.e Saturday,December 13,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Bisil Plast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the meting of the Board of Directors held on Today i.e. Tuesday, 11th November, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 28 Aug 2025

Bisil Plast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e, 01st September 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2025)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025

Bisil Plast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation / Disclosure of events under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board meeting for Appointment of Ravikumar Kirtibhai Patel as an additional Executive Director of the compnay with effect from 26th August 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.08.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025

Bisil Plast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company i.e Office No. 702/3 7th Floor Shilp Aaron Sindhu Bhavan Road Thaltej Thaltej Ahmedabad Daskroi Gujarat India 380059 on Thursday 14 August 2025 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bisil Plast Limited held on today i.e. Thursday, 14th August, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2025 2 Jul 2025