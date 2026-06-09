Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
53.53
20.12
20.12
21.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.18
36.73
37.58
5.61
Net Worth
95.71
56.85
57.7
26.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
204.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
2.62
Total Liabilities
95.71
56.85
57.7
234.05
Fixed Assets
1.64
1.37
1.56
5.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.34
28.34
28.34
53.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
19.84
Networking Capital
52.58
25.72
27.56
154.62
Inventories
1.67
0
0
56.1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.21
2.37
2.39
39.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
53.05
32.89
36.95
108.11
Sundry Creditors
-2.03
-0.46
-0.48
-11.71
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.32
-9.08
-11.3
-36.98
Cash
13.15
1.42
0.23
0.28
Total Assets
95.71
56.85
57.69
234.06
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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