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Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

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60.59
(1.35%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:29:49 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

53.53

20.12

20.12

21.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.18

36.73

37.58

5.61

Net Worth

95.71

56.85

57.7

26.98

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

204.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

2.62

Total Liabilities

95.71

56.85

57.7

234.05

Fixed Assets

1.64

1.37

1.56

5.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

28.34

28.34

28.34

53.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

19.84

Networking Capital

52.58

25.72

27.56

154.62

Inventories

1.67

0

0

56.1

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.21

2.37

2.39

39.1

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

53.05

32.89

36.95

108.11

Sundry Creditors

-2.03

-0.46

-0.48

-11.71

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.32

-9.08

-11.3

-36.98

Cash

13.15

1.42

0.23

0.28

Total Assets

95.71

56.85

57.69

234.06

Kavveri Telecom : related Articles

No Record Found

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