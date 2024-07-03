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Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

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60.42
(1.07%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:59:45 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open59.51
  • Day's High61.45
  • 52 Wk High162.87
  • Prev. Close59.78
  • Day's Low59.51
  • 52 Wk Low 43.81
  • Turnover (lac)3.58
  • P/E426.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.14
  • EPS0.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)363.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

₹59.51

Prev. Close

₹59.78

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3.58

Day's High

₹61.45

Day's Low

₹59.51

52 Week's High

₹162.87

52 Week's Low

₹43.81

Book Value

₹21.14

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

363.27

P/E

426.57

EPS

0.14

Divi. Yield

0

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2025

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30 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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6 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:51 AM
Mar-2026Mar-2026Mar-2026Feb-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.55%

Non-Promoter- 2.07%

Institutions: 2.06%

Non-Institutions: 73.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

53.53

20.12

20.12

21.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.18

36.73

37.58

5.61

Net Worth

95.71

56.85

57.7

26.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.73

1.65

0.64

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-55.59

156.77

43.38

82.17

Raw materials

-0.73

-0.59

-0.4

-0.19

As % of sales

100.5

36.09

62.56

44.3

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.25

-0.45

-0.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.69

-16.61

-34.29

-22.03

Depreciation

-2.69

-3.1

-3.82

-4.03

Tax paid

0.43

-1.32

6.45

0.9

Working capital

-3.73

58.44

-91.93

-67.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.59

156.77

43.38

82.17

Op profit growth

135.38

-98.52

269.28

-15.79

EBIT growth

2.64

-84.81

142.7

-9.23

Net profit growth

-9.35

-35.56

31.8

-4.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

8.42

17.12

1.59

2.82

5.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.42

17.12

1.59

2.82

5.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.9

1.31

Other Income

2.85

4.69

0.29

239.92

0

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

412.95

49.933,01,857.322,203.160.6110,177.1732.41

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,238

31.232,83,470.324,184.280.8313,943.32611

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

18,114

134.361,64,147.15377.780.061,573.71467.1

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,389

39.5696,363.45463.990.763,683.72219.22

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

BDL

1,187

103.4743,501.8113.180488.62115.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

L R Venugopal

ED / MD / Promoter

C Shivakumar Reddy

Whole Time Director & CFO

R H Kasturi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Keerthi Narayan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gokul Rajendran

Executive Director

Sankethram Reddy Chenna Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Renu Choudhary

Registered Office

31-36 I Floor I Main II stage,

Arekere MICO Layout,

Karnataka - 560076

Tel: 91-080-41215999/41215963

Website: http://www.kaveritelecoms.com

Email: companysecretary@kaveritelecoms.com

Registrar Office

No. 30 Ramana Resid.,

4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,

Bangalore - 560003

Tel: 91-80-23460815-818

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: alfint@vsnl.com

Summary

Kavveri Telecom Products Limited (KTPL) was incorporated on January 19, 1996 as a Public Limited Company under the name and style of M/s. Kaveri Telecoms Limited at Bangalore, Karnataka to acquire the...
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Reports by Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd is ₹363.27 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd is 426.57 and 2.82 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd is ₹43.81 and ₹162.87 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd?

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.49%, 3 Years at 107.41%, 1 Year at 21.04%, 6 Month at -26.58%, 3 Month at -3.13% and 1 Month at -13.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.56 %
Institutions - 2.05 %
Public - 73.39 %

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