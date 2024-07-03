Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹59.51
Prev. Close₹59.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.58
Day's High₹61.45
Day's Low₹59.51
52 Week's High₹162.87
52 Week's Low₹43.81
Book Value₹21.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)363.27
P/E426.57
EPS0.14
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
53.53
20.12
20.12
21.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.18
36.73
37.58
5.61
Net Worth
95.71
56.85
57.7
26.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.73
1.65
0.64
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-55.59
156.77
43.38
82.17
Raw materials
-0.73
-0.59
-0.4
-0.19
As % of sales
100.5
36.09
62.56
44.3
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.25
-0.45
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.69
-16.61
-34.29
-22.03
Depreciation
-2.69
-3.1
-3.82
-4.03
Tax paid
0.43
-1.32
6.45
0.9
Working capital
-3.73
58.44
-91.93
-67.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.59
156.77
43.38
82.17
Op profit growth
135.38
-98.52
269.28
-15.79
EBIT growth
2.64
-84.81
142.7
-9.23
Net profit growth
-9.35
-35.56
31.8
-4.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
8.42
17.12
1.59
2.82
5.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.42
17.12
1.59
2.82
5.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.9
1.31
Other Income
2.85
4.69
0.29
239.92
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
412.95
|49.93
|3,01,857.32
|2,203.16
|0.61
|10,177.17
|32.41
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,238
|31.23
|2,83,470.32
|4,184.28
|0.83
|13,943.32
|611
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
18,114
|134.36
|1,64,147.15
|377.78
|0.06
|1,573.71
|467.1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,389
|39.56
|96,363.45
|463.99
|0.76
|3,683.72
|219.22
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
BDL
1,187
|103.47
|43,501.8
|113.18
|0
|488.62
|115.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
L R Venugopal
ED / MD / Promoter
C Shivakumar Reddy
Whole Time Director & CFO
R H Kasturi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Keerthi Narayan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gokul Rajendran
Executive Director
Sankethram Reddy Chenna Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Renu Choudhary
31-36 I Floor I Main II stage,
Arekere MICO Layout,
Karnataka - 560076
Tel: 91-080-41215999/41215963
Website: http://www.kaveritelecoms.com
Email: companysecretary@kaveritelecoms.com
No. 30 Ramana Resid.,
4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,
Bangalore - 560003
Tel: 91-80-23460815-818
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: alfint@vsnl.com
Summary
Kavveri Telecom Products Limited (KTPL) was incorporated on January 19, 1996 as a Public Limited Company under the name and style of M/s. Kaveri Telecoms Limited at Bangalore, Karnataka to acquire the...
Read More
Reports by Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.