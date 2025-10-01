Outcome of Board meeting held on August 30, 2025 Intimation of Book closure and record date for AGM. Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Limited has informed the exchange regarding Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025) Scrutinizers Report for Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)