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Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

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59.78
(-3.13%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Kavveri Telecom CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202621 May 2026
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results along with Auditors report for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2026. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Board Meeting6 Mar 20266 Mar 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting & Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting5 Mar 202626 Feb 2026
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the conversion of warrants into Equity Share Capital of the Company and allotment of Equity Shares pursuant thereto to the eligible warrant holders. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair Board Meeting Outcome for Conversion Of Warrants Into Equity Share Capital Of The Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.03.2026)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31st 2025 along with the Limited review report Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, February 14, 2026 under Regulation 30 and all other applicable Regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)
Board Meeting12 Jan 202612 Jan 2026
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates.
Board Meeting29 Nov 202527 Nov 2025
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The purpose of the meeting is to consider the appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Outcome Of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.11.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 14 2025 inter alia to transact the following proposal apart from the other items as per the agenda or additional items with the permission of the Chair and majority of Directors if any: 1. To consider and approve inter alia the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202530 Aug 2025
Outcome of Board meeting held on August 30, 2025
Board Meeting14 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Submission of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025)

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