Board Meeting 30 May 2026 21 May 2026

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results along with Auditors report for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2026. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2026 6 Mar 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting & Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2026 26 Feb 2026

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the conversion of warrants into Equity Share Capital of the Company and allotment of Equity Shares pursuant thereto to the eligible warrant holders. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair Board Meeting Outcome for Conversion Of Warrants Into Equity Share Capital Of The Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.03.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31st 2025 along with the Limited review report Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, February 14, 2026 under Regulation 30 and all other applicable Regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 12 Jan 2026 12 Jan 2026

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates.

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2025 27 Nov 2025

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The purpose of the meeting is to consider the appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Outcome Of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 14 2025 inter alia to transact the following proposal apart from the other items as per the agenda or additional items with the permission of the Chair and majority of Directors if any: 1. To consider and approve inter alia the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2025 30 Aug 2025

Outcome of Board meeting held on August 30, 2025

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025