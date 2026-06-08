Keto Motors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.25
-0.2
-0.13
-0.06
Net Worth
7.01
7.06
7.13
7.2
Minority Interest
Debt
3.23
2.32
0.06
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.01
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
10.28
9.39
7.23
7.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
-0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.05
0.09
0.11
Networking Capital
8.32
8.34
6.13
6.14
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.43
8.43
6.22
6.28
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.47
0.47
0.47
0.47
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.58
-0.56
-0.56
-0.55
Cash
1.05
0.14
0.14
0.14
Total Assets
10.28
9.4
7.23
7.2
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.