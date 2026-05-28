Board Meeting 28 May 2026 22 May 2026

Keto Motors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2026 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Board Meeting 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2026

Outcome of Board meeting held on 31.03.2026

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2026 10 Mar 2026

Taaza International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of equity shares to the shareholders of Keto Motors Private Limited pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement between M/s. Keto Motors Private Limited (Transferor Company) and M/s. Keto Motors Limited (formerly known as Taaza International Limited) (Transferee Company). The Board Meeting to be held on 13/03/2026 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.03.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Taaza International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Revised intimation of board meeting to be held on 14.02.2026 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 8 Dec 2025 8 Dec 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08.12.2025

Board Meeting 28 Nov 2025 28 Nov 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28.11.2025

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Taaza International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2025)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2025 25 Sep 2025

Quarterly Results & Audited Results. Taaza International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024. 3. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2025. 4. Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 Outcome of board meeting held on 26.09.2025 Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 26/09/2025)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 2 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02.09.2025

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025