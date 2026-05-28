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Keto Motors Ltd Board Meeting

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162.8
(5.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Taaza Intern. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202622 May 2026
Keto Motors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2026 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Board Meeting31 Mar 202631 Mar 2026
Outcome of Board meeting held on 31.03.2026
Board Meeting13 Mar 202610 Mar 2026
Taaza International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of equity shares to the shareholders of Keto Motors Private Limited pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement between M/s. Keto Motors Private Limited (Transferor Company) and M/s. Keto Motors Limited (formerly known as Taaza International Limited) (Transferee Company). The Board Meeting to be held on 13/03/2026 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.03.2026)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results. Taaza International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Revised intimation of board meeting to be held on 14.02.2026 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)
Board Meeting8 Dec 20258 Dec 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08.12.2025
Board Meeting28 Nov 202528 Nov 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28.11.2025
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Taaza International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2025)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202525 Sep 2025
Quarterly Results & Audited Results. Taaza International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024. 3. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2025. 4. Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 Outcome of board meeting held on 26.09.2025 Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 26/09/2025)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20252 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02.09.2025
Board Meeting6 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Change of name of the company from Taaza International Limited to Keto Motors Limited and Alteration of Articles of Association and Memorandum of Association pursuant to the approval of the Resolution Plan and Scheme of Arrangement vide NCLT Order dated 12.06.2025

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