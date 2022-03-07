To the Members of Knack Packaging Limited (Formerly known as Knack Packaging Private Limited)

Report on Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Knack Packaging Limited (formerly known as Knack Packaging Private Limited) ("the Company") which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and for the year then ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in confonnity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 2 and Note 3(i) to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements which states that these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025 have been prepared in accordance with the Indian accounting Standards ("Ind AS") as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The comparative financial information of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the related transition date opening balance sheet as at April 01, 2023 included in these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 to comply with Ind AS.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Matter

The Comparative Financial Information, comprising the Opening Balance Sheet as at April 1,2023 and corresponding figures for the year ended March 31 2024, included in these Standalone Financial Statements and prepared in accordance with Ind AS, were audited by the Predecessor Auditor. The Predecessor Auditor had expressed an unmodified opinion on these financial statements vide their reports dated August 31, 2023, and September 29, 2024, respectively, which were prepared in accordance with the erstwhile Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

Information other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other infonnation, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the

Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or eiror and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we detennine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the cument period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we detennine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, none of the director of Company is disqualified as on March 31,2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal financial

control with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements - Refer Note 37 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

b) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended March 31, 2025.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2025.

d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) above contain any material misstatement.

e) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit there were no instances of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where audit trail was enabled. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for records retention.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197( 16) of the Act.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE- A

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Knack Packaging Limited (Formerly known as Knack Packaging Private Limited) for the year ended March 31, 2025

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our Report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and on the basis of the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i)

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding any benarni property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii)

a) The inventories except for goods in transit were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate considering size of the Company and the nature of its operations. In respect of goods in transit, subsequent evidence or receipt/delivery has been linked with inventory records. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification when compared with books of account.

b) As disclosed in Note 20 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The monthly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

(iii) a) During the year, the company has provided guarantee and granted unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties as stated below:

(Rs. in Millions)

Particulars Aggregate Amount granted during the year Outstanding as on March 31, 2025 Loan to subsidiary - 5.38 Loan to employees 9.99 10.77 Loan to other parties 269.00 95.29 Total 278.99 111.44

b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In the case of interest free loans, granted to subsidiary, the loan is repayable on demand. Stipulation of repayment schedule is not specified by the company in the agreement.

d) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

e) There were no loans granted to companies, films, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) As disclosed in note 12 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand to its related party as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(Rs. in Millions)

Particulars All Parties Related Parties % of loans to the total loans Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year 278.99 5.38 1.93 - Repayable on demand

(iv) The Company has not granted loans or provided guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, related to the manufacturing activities and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the company. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2025 on account of any dispute are given below:

Nature of statute Nature of dues Period to which amount relates Amount (Rs. in Millions) Date ofSCN Date of Reply Date of Order Forum where dispute is pending Income tax act, 1961 Order for Disallowance of Donation claimed u/s 80G as part of CSR activity 2019-20 0.72 07-03-2022 28-03-2022 31-08-2022 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) No material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by Auditor in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there have been no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transaction with related parties and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures".

(xiv) a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain Certificate of Registration (CoR) for such activities from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) There is no Core Investment Company (CIC) in the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditor during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The requirement of clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Annexure - B To the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Knack Packaging Limited (Formerly known as Knack Packaging Private Limited) for the year ended March 31, 2025

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Knack Packaging Limited (Formerly known as Knack Packaging Private Limited) ("the Company") as at March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute .of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future years are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.