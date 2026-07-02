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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
209.99
139.01
100.92
78.18
Net Worth
214.99
144.01
105.92
83.18
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
823.43
736.49
654.56
518.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
823.43
736.49
654.56
518.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.34
10.89
4.45
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,903.6
|67.84
|17,277.74
|74.28
|0.11
|455.46
|125.45
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
6,936.8
|48.15
|16,115.85
|100.14
|0.17
|532.07
|1,113.42
EPL Ltd
EPL
230.9
|23.37
|7,395.67
|42.8
|1.08
|353.1
|36.86
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
702.25
|12.76
|4,543.37
|115.6
|1
|742.39
|372.17
XPRO India Ltd
XPROINDIA
1,505.45
|116.25
|3,533.35
|11.62
|0.13
|134.37
|304.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Alpesh Tulsibhai Patel
WTD & Executive Director
Pravinkumar Ambalal Patel
WTD & Executive Director
Rashminbhai Tulsibhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajnish Magan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vittaladevini S Balaji
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepti Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saloni Hurkat
330/A Kalasagar Shopping Hub,
Satadhar Cross Road Ghatlodiya,
Gujarat - 380061
Tel: +91 99251 71483
Website: http://www.knackpackaging.com
Email: compliance@knackpackaging.com
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Summary
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Reports by Knack Packaging Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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