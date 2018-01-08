To

The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 35th Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2016.

(Rs. in Lac) Financial Results Year Ended 31.03.2016 Year Ended 31.03.2015 Income 223.45 1053.55 Profit /(Loss) before Tax & Extraordinary Items (16.23) 1.41 Less : Provision for Taxation 0.00 1.59 Profit / (Loss) after Tax (16.23) (0.18) Less : Extra-Ordinary Items 0.00 0.00 Add: Profit brought forward from previous year 26.80 26.98 Balance of Profit carried forward to next year 10.57 26.80

OVERVIEW OF ECONOMY

The Indian economy has emerged as a bright spot in the world economy, becoming one of the fastest growing large economies in the world. The 7.6 per cent growth in the GDP at constant market prices in 2015-16, according to the advanced estimates of the Central Statistics Office, compares favourably with growth in the previous three years; 7.2 per cent in 2014-15, 6.6 per cent in 2013-14 and 5.6 per cent in 2012-13. It is noteworthy that this growth is estimated to be achieved despite subdued global demand that dampened India’s exports significantly, and two consecutive below-normal monsoons that impacted farm output and productivity.

The macroeconomic stability has improved substantially with the continuance of fiscal prudence, lower inflation, lower current account deficit, and robust foreign exchange reserves. The year 2015-16 witnessed the government doing a fine balancing act, i.e. meeting the requirements of higher untied devolution to states and Union Territories as per the recommendations of the Fourteenth Finance Commission, and, keeping fiscal prudence while also stepping up capital expenditure. The current year also experienced moderation in general price level, with significant decline in the price of Indian basket of crude oil and commodity prices, coupled with astute food supply management policy of the Government. Low levels of current account deficit coupled with moderate rise in capital inflows resulted in accretion in foreign exchange reserves by US$ 10.6 billion in the first half of 2015-16. India’s foreign exchange reserves were at US$ 351.5 billion as on February 5, 2016. All this shows that the Indian economy has effectively weathered the global challenges, and the near term growth prospects appear bright

OVERALL PERFORMANCE & OUTLOOK

Gross revenue from operations remained at Rs. 223.45 lac in comparison to last years’ figure ofRs. 1053.55 lac. During the year, the net loss from operations widened and the same was stood at Rs. (16.23) lac in comparison to last years’ Net Loss of Rs. (0.18) lac.

Your Company is into the investment activities in Shares & Securities and is also doing treasury operations by way of providing financial solutions to HNIs and Body Corporate.

The Company is hopeful of recovering from losses in current financial year.

DIVIDEND

Due to losses incurred during the year, your Directors do not recommend any Dividend for the year under review.

During the year under review, no amount was being transferred to General Reserve.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2016 was Rs. 3.0634 Crore. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity. As on March 31, 2016, none of the Directors and/or Key Managerial Person of the Company hold instruments convertible in to Equity Shares of the Company.

FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

Your Company prepares its financial statements in compliance with the requirements the Companies Act, 2013 and the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in India. The financial statements have been prepared on historical cost basis. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements are made on a prudent basis, so as to reflect in a true and fair manner, the transactions and reasonably present the Company’s state of affairs, profits/(loss) and cash flows for the year ended 31st March 2016.

The Company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital, receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters were kept under strict check through continuous monitoring.

There is no audit qualification in the standalone financial statements by the statutory auditors for the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any, covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

The Company does not have any material subsidiary whose net worth exceeds 20% of the consolidated net worth of the holding company in the immediately preceding accounting year or has generated 20% of the consolidated income of the Company during the previous financial year. Accordingly, a policy on material subsidiaries has not been formulated.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered into with Related Parties as defined under the Regulation 23 of Listing Regulations; during the financial year were in the ordinary course and on an arm’s length pricing basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder are not attracted and thus disclosure in form AOC-2 in term of Section 134 of Companies Act, 2013 is not required. Further, there are no materially significant transactions with related parties during the financial year which were in conflict with the interest of the Company. Suitable disclosure as required by the Accounting Standards (AS18) has been made in the notes to the Financial Statements. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Company’s website viz. www.krishana.co.in

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS & ANALYSIS

As required by Regulation 34 of Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis is annexed and forms part of the Directors’ Report.

MANAGEMENT

There is no change in management of the Company during the year under review and promoters are continued to remain as members of the Company.

DIRECTORS

There was no change in composition of Board during the year under review.

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (b) of the Listing Regulations.

Further, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified under sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As per provisions of section 149 of the 2013 Act, independent directors shall hold office for a term up to five consecutive years on the board of a company, but shall be eligible for re-appointment for another term up to five years on passing of a special resolution by the company and disclosure of such appointment in Board’s Report. Further Section 152 of the Act provides that the Independent Directors shall not be liable to retire by rotation in the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company.

As per requirements of Regulation 25 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, a person shall not serve as an independent director in more than seven listed entities: provided that any person who is serving as a whole time director in any listed entity shall serve as an independent director in not more than three listed entities. Further, independent directors of the listed entity shall hold at least one meeting in a year, without the presence of non-independent directors and members of the management and all the independent directors shall strive to be present at such meeting.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS / KMP APPOINTED AND RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR

Sl. No. Name Designation Date of Appointment Date of Resignation 1. Mr. Nrusingha Charan Behera Company Secretary - 30th Dec 2015

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, TRIBUNALS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of Financial Year and date of the report.

LISTING OF SHARES ON BSE

Equity Shares of the Company have been listed on BSE and have been admitted for trading w.e.f. 6th November 2015.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors confirms that:

1. that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2016, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

2. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

3. that the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

5. that the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

6. that the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Innovation and Technology are synonymous with the Company. The investment in technology acts as a catalyst and enables the Company to be innovative.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk management is embedded in your Company’s operating framework. Your Company believes that managing risks helps in maximizing returns. The Company’s approach to addressing business risks is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. The risk management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board and the Audit Committee.

However, provision of Regulation 21 of Listing Regulations for constitution of Risk Management Committee is not applicable to the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit (IA) function is defined in the Internal Audit Charter. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy to report genuine concerns or grievances. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company i.e. www.krishana.co.in

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

The Company believes that technological obsolescence is a reality. Only progressive research and development will help us to measure up to future challenges and opportunities. We invest in and encourage continuous innovation. During the year under review, expenditure on research and development is not significant in relation to the nature size of operations of your Company.

AUDITORS

Statutory Auditors

The Auditors M/s. Manish Mitesh & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai (FRN - 014791S) who are Statutory Auditors of the Company and holdstheofficeuntil the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting and are recommended for re-appointment to audit the accounts of the Company from the conclusion of the 35th Annual General Meeting up to the conclusion of the 39th consecutive Annual General Meeting (subject to ratification by the members at every subsequent AGM). As required under the provisions of Section 139 & 142 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has obtained written confirmation from M/s. Manish Mitesh & Associates; that their appointment, if made, would be in conformity with the limits specified in the said Section.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Shrenik J Nahata (C. P. No. 8209), a Company Secretaries in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report is annexed elsewhere in this Annual Report.

Internal Auditors

The Company has appointed M/s Ashwini & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai (FRN - 0075633), as Internal Auditors of the Company for current financial year 2016-2017.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT 9, as required under section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 is annexed elsewhere in this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The Company wishes to place on record their appreciation to the contribution made by the employee of the Company during the period.

During the year under review there were no employees who were in receipt of the remuneration beyond the limits prescribed under Rule 5 (2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 and therefore no disclosures need to be made under the said section.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT 2013 READ WITH RULES

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013 read with Rules thereunder, the Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the year under review.

PARTICULARS UNDER SECTION 134(3)(m) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Since the Company is into the business of financing and trading/investments activities in shares and securities; the information regarding Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Adoption and Innovation, as defined under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is reported to be NIL.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company has not earned or used foreign exchange earnings/outgoings during the year under review.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company conforms to the norms of Corporate Governance as envisaged in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations. Pursuant to Regulation 27 of Listing Regulations, a Report on the Corporate Governance and the Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance are annexed to this report.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors’ Report and Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation towards the contribution of all the employees of the Company and their gratitude to the Company’s valued customers, bankers, vendors and members for their continued support and confidence in the Company.