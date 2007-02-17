Kusumgar Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.15
1.99
1.99
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
348.61
138.37
160.92
126.88
Net Worth
358.76
140.36
162.91
128.87
Minority Interest
Debt
301.28
118.8
55.39
31.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.41
15.87
4.65
2.19
Total Liabilities
678.45
275.03
222.95
162.75
Fixed Assets
274
194.53
93.35
77.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
127.06
12.18
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.7
12.37
2.92
0
Networking Capital
224.81
-87.34
115.64
80.99
Inventories
131.52
143.71
61.03
45.54
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
56.11
42.24
58.97
51.88
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
106.07
48.79
20.89
16.35
Sundry Creditors
-52.52
-54.83
-18.12
-18.73
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.37
-267.25
-7.13
-14.05
Cash
35.87
143.29
11.04
4.14
Total Assets
678.44
275.03
222.95
162.74
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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