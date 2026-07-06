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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.15
1.99
1.99
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
348.61
138.37
160.92
126.88
Net Worth
358.76
140.36
162.91
128.87
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,213.5
|488.47
|2,16,732.88
|-163.54
|0.31
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
661.8
|26.11
|19,315.27
|179.07
|0.75
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
169.75
|64.87
|16,363.14
|27.33
|0.06
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
546.05
|53.05
|14,935.47
|80.23
|0.79
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
26.27
|36.14
|13,626.59
|102.04
|1.87
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Siddharth Y Kusumgar
ED / Joint MD / Promoter
Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar
Executive Director & CEO
Ankur Kothari
Independent Director
KAUSHAL JAYSINGH SAMPAT
Independent Director
Deepti Gupta
Independent Director
NIHAR AJAY PARIKH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DEVANAND P MOJIDRA
101, Manjushree, V M Road,,
Corner of N S Rd No.5 JVPD Sch,
Maharashtra - 400056
Tel: +91-22-6112 5100
Website: https://www.kusumgar.com/
Email: cs@kusumgar.com
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Summary
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Reports by Kusumgar Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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