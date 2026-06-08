To the Members of

LAKSHMI ENGINEERING AND WAREHOUSING LIMITED Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of LAKSHMI ENGINEERING AND WAREHOUSING LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement and for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as the ‘standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 [“the Act”], in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Assessing the recoverability of the carrying value of Investment property including investment properties under construction Principal Audit Procedures Our audit procedures included, among other things the following: We assessed the Companys valuation methodology and assumptions based on current economic and market conditions in determining the recoverable amount. [Refer Note No. 4 to the standalone financial statements] As at 31st March 2025, the carrying value of the Investment Property is 1,560.08 Lakhs and carrying value of Investment Property under construction is 518.81 Lakhs. The company reviews on an annual basis such carrying values for any indicators of impairment to ensure that the Investment Properties are not carried at more than their recoverable amount. We obtained and read the valuation report used by the Companys management for determining the fair value (‘recoverable amount) of the investment property. We considered the independence, competence and objectivity of the external specialist involved by the management in determination of valuation. We assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied and compared key property related data used as input with historical actual data. We considered the assessment of the carrying value of Investment Property as a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance and We assessed the key assumptions used in Companys valuation methodology. We compared the recoverable amount of the investment property to the carrying value in books. significant estimates and judgments involved in the impairment assessment and disclosure of fair values. We assessed the disclosures made in the financial statements in this regard

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair

view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity of the Company and its cash flows in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material

uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in Annexure “A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure “B” and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

The company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year, except sitting fees, and hence in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, reporting on whether the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act does not arise.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note No. 28 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as

disclosed in the notes to the accounts, where applicable, no funds (which are material either

individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as

disclosed in the notes to the accounts, where applicable, no funds (which are material either

individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. a) The final dividend proposed for the previous financial year, declared and paid by the company

during the current financial year is in accordance with Sec. 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividenc proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. [Refer Note No. 34.2 to the standalone financial statements]

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For M/s Subbachar & Srinivasan

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.004083S

(Sd.) ABHINAV VENKATESH

Partner

Place : Coimbatore (Membership No. 263357)

Date : 23052025 UDIN : 25263357BMIXFH2707

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under “Report on Other legal and regulatory requirements” section of our report to the

members of LAKSHMI ENGINEERING AND WAREHOUSING LIMITED of even date).

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of

account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment, Investment Property and Right of Use assets:

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Investment Property and RightofUse assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment, Investment Property and Rightofuse assets, if any, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment, Investment Property and Rightofuse assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment, Investment Property and Right ofuse assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our examination of relevant records and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, we report that the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Property are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including rightofuse assets) and Investment Property during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) In respect of its inventories:

a) As explained to us, physical verification of inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, the coverage and procedure for such physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has maintained proper records for its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification in any class of inventories as compared to the book records.

d) During the year the company does not have sanctioned working capital limits on the basis of security of current assets in excess of rupees five crores in aggregate from banks and hence reporting under clause (b) of Paragraph (ii) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company

has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or other parties. During the year the company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of

LEWL

loans, secured or unsecured, to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties including promoters and related parties, except unsecured loans to Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

a) The aggregate amount of loan granted during the year is ? 6.80 Lakhs and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet with respect to such loans is ? 16.20 Lakhs;

b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all such loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the interests of the company;

c) In respect of such loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments and receipts are regular;

d) In respect of such loans and advances in the nature of loans there are no overdues / overdues for more than ninety days and recovery of principal and interest is regular;

e) In respect of such loans and advances in the nature of loans which have fallen due during the year they have not been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans;

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Promoters, related parties as defined u/s 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans or made investments or provided guarantees and securities during the year to which Section 185 and Section 186 is applicable and hence compliance with Section 185 and Section 186 is not applicable.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year to which directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act are applicable and as such Paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under Paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company in respect of the statutory dues:

a. The company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, the details of disputed statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of dispute is as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount [ in Lakhs] Amount paid/ adjusted [in Lakhs] Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Nil

viii) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, during the year there were no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and hence paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the

audit, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender including banks, financial institutions and government

b) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of our audit procedures, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us during the course of the audit and based on the audit procedures performed, term loans availed by the company during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and the audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

e) The company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting on the funds taken by the company from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures is not applicable.

f) The company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting on the loans raised by the company during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures is not applicable.

x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including

debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us

during the course of the audit no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management and on the basis of our audit procedures there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under sub clauses (a) to (c) of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion according to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties undertaken during the year and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate

with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit the Company has not entered into noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable and accordingly paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the

basis of our examination of the financial statements of the company in our opinion the Company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b) In our opinion on the basis of our examination of the financial statements and representations made by the company it has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of our examination of the financial statements of the company and representations made by the company, in our opinion the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and as represented to us by the company in our opinion, there is no core investment company within Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under Paragraph 3(xvid) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under Paragraph 3(xviii) is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that

our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) As per information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not liable under Sec. 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 to contribute any amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and hence reporting under Paragraph 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order regarding transfer of unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under the provisions of subsection (5) of Section 135 or subsection (6) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

xxi) The company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements and hence Paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order regarding qualifications or adverse remarks by the auditors of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements is not applicable.

For M/s Subbachar & Srinivasan

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.004083S

(Sd.) ABHINAV VENKATESH

Partner

Place : Coimbatore (Membership No. 263357)

Date : 23052025 UDIN : 25263357BMIXFH2707

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under “Report on Other legal and regulatory requirements” section of our report to the members of LAKSHMI ENGINEERING AND WAREHOUSING LIMITED of even date).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LAKSHMI ENGINEERING AND WAREHOUSING LIMITED as of 31st March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records

that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For M/s Subbachar & Srinivasan

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.004083S

(Sd.) ABHINAV VENKATESH

Place : Coimbatore Partner

Date : 23052025 (Membership No. 263357)

UDIN : 25263357BMIXFH2707