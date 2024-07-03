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Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd Share Price Live

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2,200.2
(-6.17%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:51:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open2,390
  • Day's High2,391.8
  • 52 Wk High2,787
  • Prev. Close2,344.9
  • Day's Low2,200.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,681.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E93.68
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value340.44
  • EPS25.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)147.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹2,390

Prev. Close

₹2,344.9

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.15

Day's High

₹2,391.8

Day's Low

₹2,200.2

52 Week's High

₹2,787

52 Week's Low

₹1,681.2

Book Value

₹340.44

Face Value

₹100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

147.14

P/E

93.68

EPS

25.03

Divi. Yield

0

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2025

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8 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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18 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 11 Sep, 2025

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Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:38 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.82%

Foreign: 16.82%

Indian: 20.58%

Non-Promoter- 13.42%

Institutions: 13.42%

Non-Institutions: 49.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.69

6.69

6.69

6.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.06

14.98

13.35

11.9

Net Worth

21.75

21.67

20.04

18.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11.81

10.19

12.69

7.45

yoy growth (%)

15.89

-19.69

70.38

3.88

Raw materials

-0.9

-0.59

-1.11

-0.76

As % of sales

7.69

5.86

8.78

10.22

Employee costs

-3.63

-2.91

-2.97

-2.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.52

3.38

4.36

2.36

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.88

-0.62

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.92

-0.84

-1.01

-0.63

Working capital

-0.18

-1.2

0.46

-1.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.89

-19.69

70.38

3.88

Op profit growth

-3.15

-22

157.82

27.82

EBIT growth

1.61

-16.12

105.01

24.24

Net profit growth

2.46

-24.17

93.6

273.81

View Ratios

No Record Found

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

S Pathy

Vice Chairman / Non Indepe. Non Executive Director

AISHWARYA PATHY

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

RAMASWAMY RANGANATHAN BALASUNDHARAM

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N Jaychander

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradip Roy

Independent Non Exe. Director

M.V.Jagannathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

MANJERI RAMAKRISHNAN THIAGARAJAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

B Sriram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Muthukumar

Registered Office

686 Avanashi Road,

Pappanaickenpalayam,

Tamil Nadu - 641037

Tel: 91-422-2245484/85

Website: http://www.lakshmiautomatic.com

Email: secretarial@lakshmiautomatic.com; contact@lakshmia

Registrar Office

Surya 35 Mayflower,

Avenue Sowripalayam, Road,

Coimbatore - 641 028

Tel: 91-422-4958995/836

Website: www.skdc-consultants.com

Email: info@skdc-consultants.com

Summary

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Limited was initially incorporated as Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Limited on December 12, 1973. The Company has changed the name from Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works L...
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Reports by Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd share price today?

The Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2200.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd is ₹147.14 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd is 93.68 and 6.89 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd is ₹1681.2 and ₹2787 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd?

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.91%, 3 Years at 39.98%, 1 Year at 1.55%, 6 Month at 5.35%, 3 Month at 30.31% and 1 Month at 16.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.41 %
Institutions - 13.43 %
Public - 49.16 %

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