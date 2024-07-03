Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹2,390
Prev. Close₹2,344.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹2,391.8
Day's Low₹2,200.2
52 Week's High₹2,787
52 Week's Low₹1,681.2
Book Value₹340.44
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)147.14
P/E93.68
EPS25.03
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.69
6.69
6.69
6.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.06
14.98
13.35
11.9
Net Worth
21.75
21.67
20.04
18.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.81
10.19
12.69
7.45
yoy growth (%)
15.89
-19.69
70.38
3.88
Raw materials
-0.9
-0.59
-1.11
-0.76
As % of sales
7.69
5.86
8.78
10.22
Employee costs
-3.63
-2.91
-2.97
-2.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.52
3.38
4.36
2.36
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.88
-0.62
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.92
-0.84
-1.01
-0.63
Working capital
-0.18
-1.2
0.46
-1.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.89
-19.69
70.38
3.88
Op profit growth
-3.15
-22
157.82
27.82
EBIT growth
1.61
-16.12
105.01
24.24
Net profit growth
2.46
-24.17
93.6
273.81
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
S Pathy
Vice Chairman / Non Indepe. Non Executive Director
AISHWARYA PATHY
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
RAMASWAMY RANGANATHAN BALASUNDHARAM
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N Jaychander
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradip Roy
Independent Non Exe. Director
M.V.Jagannathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
MANJERI RAMAKRISHNAN THIAGARAJAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
B Sriram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Muthukumar
686 Avanashi Road,
Pappanaickenpalayam,
Tamil Nadu - 641037
Tel: 91-422-2245484/85
Website: http://www.lakshmiautomatic.com
Email: secretarial@lakshmiautomatic.com; contact@lakshmia
Surya 35 Mayflower,
Avenue Sowripalayam, Road,
Coimbatore - 641 028
Tel: 91-422-4958995/836
Website: www.skdc-consultants.com
Email: info@skdc-consultants.com
Summary
Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Limited was initially incorporated as Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Limited on December 12, 1973. The Company has changed the name from Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works L...
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Reports by Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd
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