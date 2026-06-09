Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.69
6.69
6.69
6.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.06
14.98
13.35
11.9
Net Worth
21.75
21.67
20.04
18.59
Minority Interest
Debt
10.05
5.07
5.92
4.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.87
1.03
0.68
0.54
Total Liabilities
32.67
27.77
26.64
23.56
Fixed Assets
24.72
19.61
18.39
15.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.03
Networking Capital
-0.88
2.53
1.39
6.85
Inventories
0.79
0.73
0.73
0.47
Inventory Days
14.51
Sundry Debtors
1.47
1.35
1.5
1.84
Debtor Days
56.82
Other Current Assets
2.58
5.53
4.36
9.78
Sundry Creditors
-0.43
-0.25
-0.32
-0.19
Creditor Days
5.86
Other Current Liabilities
-5.29
-4.83
-4.88
-5.05
Cash
8.82
5.63
6.85
1.55
Total Assets
32.66
27.77
26.63
23.56
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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