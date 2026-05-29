Board Meeting 29 May 2026 18 May 2026

Dividend & Audited Results & A.G.M. Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the date and time for the 52nd Annual General Meeting, Period of closure of Register of Members, Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2026 and Recommending a Dividend if any. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29.05.2026, had inter-alia considered and approved the following: a. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2026. b. Independent Auditors Report Declaration , Recommend a Payment of Dividend at 10% , Reappointment of Pradip Roy for Second Term of 5 Years, Fixed the date and time of AGM, Co-opting Sri N.Jayachandar as an Additional Member of the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 29 Jan 2026

Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2025 besides other subjects. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 13.02.2026, has considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2025, 2. Copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for them Period 31.12.2025, 3. The re-appointment of M/s. Gurubatham & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Coimbatore as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Years 2026-2027 and 2027-2028. Details in Annexure I., 4. The re-appointment of Mr.M.R.L. Narasimha, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Years 2026-2027 and 2027-2028. Details in Annexurem II. The Board Commenced at 12.05 P.M. and concluded at 13.55 P.M. on 13.02.2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 31 Oct 2025

Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.09.2025 besides other subjects. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.11.2025 and Disclosure under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 11.11.2025, had inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2025 and the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the period ended 30.09.2025. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.55 A.M. and concluded at 13.45 P.M. on 11.11.2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 28 Jul 2025