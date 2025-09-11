The dates for Book Closure and E-voting for the purpose of 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday the 18th September, 2025 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Visual Means (OAVM) are given below: Book Closure (Both days inclusive) 12.09.2025 (Friday) to 18.09.2025 (Thursday), E-Voting 15.09.2025 (Monday) to 17.09.2025 (Wednesday) and Record date 11.09.2025 (Thursday).