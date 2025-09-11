AGM 18/09/2025 The dates for Book Closure and E-voting for the purpose of 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday the 18th September, 2025 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Visual Means (OAVM) are given below: Book Closure (Both days inclusive) 12.09.2025 (Friday) to 18.09.2025 (Thursday), E-Voting 15.09.2025 (Monday) to 17.09.2025 (Wednesday) and Record date 11.09.2025 (Thursday). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2025) As per Regulation 30 schedule III Part A Clause 13 of SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a copy of the Proceedings of the 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18-09-2025 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 18.09.2025) Submission of Results of E-Voting and Voting during the 51st AGM of the Company held on Thursday, 18th September, 2025 along with a copy of the Scrutinizers Report is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2025)